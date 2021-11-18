Amanda Seyfried says she doesn’t want to make superhero movies

Superhero movies are what they are today. Several of the actors who work in them are among the highest paid in all of Hollywood. Production companies like Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. fill their pockets every year with new releases and there are many who want to be involved in such an incredible profit business. But there are some exceptions to the rule, and one of them is Amanda Seyfried. Through an interview with Associated Press, the beautiful actress revealed that she is not interested in being part of the multimillionaire genre … and has a very specific reason for that. Read on to find out their secret.

Amanda She is a crowd favorite thanks to her performances in movies like Babes Pesadas – 83%, Mamma Mia! – 54% or Mank – 90%. At the age of 35, she has established an enviable career in the film industry and does not need superheroes to be loved and respected in the medium. While other celebrities are only able to gain fame thanks to comic book characters, Seyfried has done quite well on his part and for himself. AP talks about the reasons that drive her not to pursue a site in the Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. franchises. Here are her statements.

I can’t imagine there are many agents who don’t feel that their clients wouldn’t benefit from a great superhero movie. I’ve really had to push against that. I get it. I think superhero movies are wonderful and you can be transported to this incredible world that doesn’t exist. And it’s very good for children, I think, as they get older. But I have no interest in putting in such physical effort and transporting my imagination in that way every day.

Seyfried He also reveals that he doesn’t like green screen and that he prefers to feel his performances as the real thing. In superhero movies, or with great visual effects, the stars are forced to fake interactions with characters that are not there, significantly cutting off the interpretation.

I’m not a fan of green screen. I just am not. I want to have fun when I’m working. And that has been that cloud that has been hovering over me for my entire career, and I don’t know when it will go away. But that’s okay because at the end of the day, my agents trust me and they know it’s not for everyone.

Since last year, Amanda seyfried had spoken on the subject for ComicBook, revealing that his main reason for not being part of a superhero movie is the physical commitment that is required. You don’t want to go through grueling prep routines every morning to only work a few hours on character.

I think about that often. I’m not really a Marvel movie viewer, and I think that’s why I thought something like, ‘Ah, I don’t want to be green. It is a lot of work.’ I remember Jennifer Lawrence once talked about how long it took her to turn blue. And I was like, ‘That looks like hell on earth,’ because then you get ready and you’re only there for a couple of hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason.

For their part, movies by superheroes also continue to do well. 2020 was not a good year for them (nor for cinema in general, nor for everything in general) but in 2021 they will have several important premieres that are already making fans vibrate with excitement. Marvel Studios has already started the new era with WandaVision – 95% on Disney Plus and will soon be on screen with the launch of Black Widow. On the other side we have Warner Bros and their DC superheroes, because in a few weeks Max Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO – 82%, the long-awaited Justice League redemption – 41% who promise to give a conducive direction to the run-down Extended Universe of DC.

