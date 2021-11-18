All the news of the new Xbox update for November 2021

During yesterday, Microsoft published via Xbox Wire the news of the new Xbox update that has reached both its consoles and the Microsoft Store and the mobile application. On this occasion, and after listening to users once again, this new Xbox update continues to improve the user experience with new forms and new functions to give greater accessibility and comfort to all types of players.
The news of the newXbox updateNovember 2021 includes new and improved color filters for Xbox Series X | S, updated volume and audio output settings, new labels for accessibility features in the Microsoft Store, a controller firmware update, updates to the Xbox (mobile) app, and an updated Xbox. In addition to many other things that we are going to detail below.
New and Improved Color Filters on Xbox Series X | S
New and Improved Color Filters Now Available on Xbox Series X | S, designed primarily to help players with color blindness or color vision impairment to play older titles that they previously did not have access to. Color filters allow you to personalize the viewing experience and distinguish between colors that might otherwise appear similar. These filters apply to everything on Xbox Series X | Yes, including all games, movies, applications, and menus.
Updated volume and audio output settings for all Xbox consoles
A new optimized audio experience is now available for all Xbox consoles with options such as “Mute speaker audio when headphones are connected” under Additional Options and a new audio details and test screen. The volume and audio output settings have been reorganized to make it easier to access relevant settings and help optimize your audio experience.
New tags for game accessibility features in Microsoft Store
Game developers can now ‘tag’ their titles with up to 20 common accessibility features used by the gaming and disability community, making it easy for you to find content that meets your needs and learn about game accessibility right on your console sooner. to buy them. These labels include features like adjustable difficulty, custom volume controls, color options, and input remapping.
To ensure a consistent level of quality, specific criteria must be met for developers to use these tags. Accessibility labels are available on game detail pages on the Microsoft Store, Xbox.com, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, and the Xbox app for Windows PC.
Controller firmware update
The new firmware update for the Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, and Xbox Adaptive Controller offers next-generation features previously only available on Xbox Series X | S controllers, including enhanced connectivity between devices and reduced latency.
Xbox app (mobile): link exchange and trends
Several new features are coming soon to the Xbox app to make it easy to share your game captures with friends. Link sharing is coming soon and will allow you to quickly link to your epic game moments and screenshots and share them anywhere on the internet. Another feature along the way is the ability to see top trending Xbox gamers content highlighted in the Xbox app, where you can view, like, comment on, and share posts of other players’ game captures.
A new design has also arrived that displays more information about each Xbox Game Pass membership available on the console. More details on what’s included for each plan have been added and the plan comparison page now supports horizontal scrolling to compare benefits.
