All about the New Netflix Website!

Netflix launched a website where it provides details of its top 10 most viewed productions on the platform.

From the 2020, Netflix began to show in its main menu the 10 productions more views on the platform, and months later it has decided to create the page Top10.Netflix.com, in which weekly we will be presented with the productions most viewed globally or individually (It has information from more than 90 countries), information to which we can access through four categories consisting of: movies (spoken in English), movies (not spoken in English), TV (spoken in English), and TV (not spoken in English).

In the past, just by opening a production, streaming already counted it as a view, but now on the website we can see the number of hours that the production has been reproduced during the last week, and in its first 28 days on the platform. The latter will allow us to know the most viewed series and movies in the history of Netflix.

In addition, we will be able to know which are the countries that lead the reproduction of the various contents on the platform. It should be noted that all Site information will be updated every Tuesday.

Outstanding data

Thanks to the data from the platform, we can see that after its first days of release Red Notice bill 148 million hours of playback, so it is close to joining the platform’s top 10 historical movies, a list where the last place is occupied by Murder Mystery by Adam Sandler with 169 million hours of playback.

On the other hand, during the last week Narcos: Mexico 3 was the most watched series worldwide with 50 million views, followed by The Squid Game with 42 million views, It should be noted that this is the most viewed series in the history of the platform thanks to its 1,650 billion views in its first 28 days.

