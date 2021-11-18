Alexis Vega confirmed that he will play against Puebla in the Repechage

Chivas you already have your ’10’ back. Alexis vega confirmed that he is already physically one hundred percent to face the game of Repechage against Puebla, recognizing that in the duel against Mazatlan played undercover.

“I feel good, already training even without any discomfort. I played against Mazatlan infiltrated and that’s why I dropped out of various workouts. Right now I’m ready to play on Saturday “, declared the rojiblanco attacker to Brand Claro.

A few days before the match day 17 at the Pearl of the Pacific, the club announced that both Vega What Olives They had already received a medical discharge, although the attacker continued with ailments.

‘Gru’ is aware that the Guadalajara it was irregular throughout the regular phase and especially the danger involved in visiting the Cuauhtémoc Stadium; However, he made it clear that in the fold they are calm to get the victory that sends them to the Quarterfinals.

“We know that we had a tournament with many ups and downs, we know that now we have a very complex opponent who will be at home. We are calm, we know that if we win we are in the Liguilla and that the Liguilla is another tournament, “he explained.

Alexis did not want to make comparisons of the work he did Victor Manuel Vucetich with the one you are doing Marcelo Michel Leaño, so he emphasizes that they are focused on continuing to advance in the tournament, although he knows that the clash with The fringe It will be kill or be killed.

“We are right now with Leaño And I see the team well, what was done in the tournament we already turned the page. We played all 17 games in 90 minutes, “he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: LAS ÁGUILAS MIDFIELDERS, WITH INJURY PROBLEMS FOR LIGUILLA