Águilas midfielders, with injury problems for Liguilla

Before the Liguilla, the America goes through a moment of uncertainty, because after confirming that Pedro Aquino suffered from his injury while participating with the Selection of Peru, the coaching staff begins to bite their nails in the absence of restraints.

So far the set of Coapa has not communicated how serious the injury is Not here, but it is estimated that this could be ruled out to face the Fiesta Grande, which would represent a hard blow for the team, since not only the Peruvian is in doubt.

Richard Sanchez is another that is in danger to be available in the Liguilla, as the Paraguayan continues to recover from his injury, which is why the Eagles they chose not to loan it with their selection for the last FIFA date in order not to risk it as happened with Not here.

But, the bad news for the azulcremas does not end there. Mario Osuna, who is one of the alternatives that Santiago Solari has on the substitute bench, is also injured.

RECORD He was able to know that studies have already been carried out on the ‘Mono’, which show an injury to the head of the fibula, and although so far the club has not confirmed it, the possibility that Osuna is low for three weeks, that is, the entire Liguilla would be lost.

Santiago Naveda paints to be the hope for those of Coapa, but remember that he is also coming out of an injury, so it would be very risky for him to assume the entire burden of the League, coupled with his young age and his little experience in this type of event.

The only item in this position that is physically available and fully available is Fernando Madrigal, who during the campaign has been used and has delivered good accounts; Nevertheless, Solari He is used to playing with two pivots and Madrigal will need a companion in the middle.

