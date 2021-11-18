A new study reveals that the Supersaurus is the largest animal to ever walk on Earth

The Supersaurus was over 39 meters long and is the largest animal to ever set foot on Earth.

The title of the largest dinosaur that ever walked on our planet is an ongoing competition between sauropods, a class of dinosaurs that lived 150 million years ago and shared a long neck and a huge tail, with a small head and teeth designed to feed on herbs.

The Argentinosaurus, the Patagotitan and the Australotitan, all sauropods whose dimensions reached more than 30 meters in length and about 70 tons in weight, are the largest animal species ever found; However, the fossil records had not been enough to determine a definitive winner so far:

In early November, a team of paleontologists from the Arizona Museum of Natural History presented research findings at the annual conference of the Society for Vertebrate Paleontology on the world’s largest sauropod.

As you advance Live Science, the team corrected a confusion about the remains of a sauropod found for the first time in 1972 and from the new measurements, suggests that at more than 39 meters long, the Supersaurus is the largest animal that the Earth has seen.

The first Supersaurus It was found in 1972 in Colorado (United States) by paleontologist Jim Jensen; However, the first publication referring to it as an unpublished species was published until 1985 as a multiple find:

In it, Jensen described three types of sauropods discovered in the same paleontological site, the Supersaurus, the Ultrasauros and the Dystylosaurus. However, 49 years after the initial discovery, the authors of the unpublished research found enough evidence to reinforce a theory that is gaining more and more force among dinosaur experts: the notion that Jensen made some mistakes in suggesting that it was of three different species, when in reality everything indicates that lfossil remains belong to a single Supersaurus.

Hence, based on the most complete remains found so far, the team concludes that the Supersaurus was the largest dinosaur in the world above the Diplodocus, the Argentinosaurus, the Australotitan or the Patagotitan, all with a length of between 33 and 36 meters from head to tail.

In contrast, the Supersaurus reached between 39 and 42 meters long, with a weight of around 70 tons. It is estimated that it lived 150 million years ago at the end of the Jurassic and only its neck was 15 meters long, while the tail extended 18 meters more.

