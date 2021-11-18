A more personalized and joint attention

After a year of a lot of effort, work and a lot of uncertainty, in which they have worked in an emotional and work state at the limit of their capacities, Professionals at the Hospital Universitario de Fuenlabrada have received the BiC 2021 award, which rewards the Best Internal Medicine Service.

Despite having been, without a doubt, “a very special year”, both for better and for worse, the pandemic has marked a before and after in the way of understanding and living the profession of these experts.

In the words of Sonia Gonzalo Pascual, acting head of the hospital, “this year we internists have become more visible in the hospital. At times, all the patients who were admitted to our center were under our care. Something unprecedented and exceptional that no one had experienced before, a situation that filled us all with perplexity ”.

Although the situation “filled them with perplexity”, the pandemic has left “great lessons” for this internal medicine service. From the professional, giving greater relevance to teamwork, to the personal, with better self-knowledge thanks to this shared experience.

“As a Service we have come out stronger, I believe that we know each other better, we respect each other more, we have shared a more intense life experience and in the future we feel stronger to continue with our activity and start new projects”.

Challenges, present and future

With 18 years of experience, this service is committed to a patient-centered and flexible care to adapt to your needs.

“Although our main activity continues to be in conventional hospitalization, we understand that it is necessary to offer effective alternatives to it that improve the quality of care and the perception that patients have of it.”

Also, Gonzalo adds the monographic consultations with specialized doctors as another priority of the service, like the launch of alternatives to conventional hospitalization. The latter, explains the expert, is about avoiding hospital admissions and their potential complications for patients who are admitted several times a year.

“We have created a Unit where the care is more personalized, more adjusted to their needs, in which we work together with Nursing and the Hospital Pharmacy Service,” Gonzalo stressed.

Also aware of the delay in the care of many pathological conditions caused by the pandemic, this service created, as indicated by the expert, a specific rapid diagnosis consultation for potentially serious cases.

Finally, Gonzalo recalled how the arrival of COVID-19 created the need for implement a multidisciplinary consultation for the follow-up of patients who have suffered from this disease. But what the virus has brought with it has also stayed. As it did these inquiries, so has the electronic inquiries.

Internal Medicine Team of the University Hospital of Fuenlabrada

“The gratitude of our patients and their families; and the understanding and support of ours is the best expected award. But that, in addition, it is recognized socially, as for example it is with this award, is very gratifying and constitutes an impulse to continue forward with enthusiasm ”.

