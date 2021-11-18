a long history of quirks, eccentricities, and polemics

There is no doubt that Nicolas Cage has managed to create his own brand over the years, almost a genre.. And a network of myths and legends that makes it impossible to discern to what extent we are talking about the person or the character. If there ever was a difference. The fact is that when talking about the 57-year-old American actor, a date should be established as a before and after, at least as far as his cinematographic career is concerned. As for the vital, it is not very clear when the wind began to blow on his roof.

Without fear of being wrong, it is more than likely that the best of the Nicolas Cage interpreter we have already seen. His irruption in the industry, at the beginning of the eighties, presaged that the Californian actor had a bright future before him, as he was in charge of confirming with roles such as that of Arizona Baby (1987) and especially with his Oscar for Living Las Vegas (nineteen ninety five).

From there it entered its highest grossing stage thanks to titles such as The rock (1996) and With Air (1997), who elevated him to the highest genre of action in which, on the other hand, he has felt comfortable throughout his career regardless of the quality of the films because there is everything. And not always good. In any case, in 2002 he touched his second statuette with his fingertips by Adaptation, but Clint Eastwood gave birth to a gem called Mystic river (based on the work of Dennis Lehane) which Sean Penn benefited from.

In the first decade of the new century Nicolas Cage was still able to bill the odd one blockbusterBut he was already showing signs of a quirky personality that couldn’t lead to anything good. And we come to 2009, the year of his problems with the US Treasury, and that marks a before and after in his career since from there work became the best way to pay his debts, whims and ravings.

Of the more than 100 films in his filmography, 40 correspond to the last decade and most can be directly classified as series b. Something perhaps difficult to digest for someone who has worked with directors like David Lynch, the Coen Brothers, Alan Parker, Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Joel Schumacher, Brian de Palma and Oliver Stone.

However, the biography of Nicolas Cage is peppered with curious and eccentric facts that can help to understand the inner universe of a character full of nuances and edges with a tormented and obsessive personality at times.

Nicolas Kim Coppola

His real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola. He is not the son of, but he is the nephew and cousin of. Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire are his uncles, and Roman Coppola and Sofia Coppola are his cousins. However, the actor wanted to flee from possible criticism of nepotism and adopted the name of Nicolas Cage, inspired in part by the superhero of Marvel Comics, Luke Cage. However, in his career to stardom, his famous uncle has a lot to do with him, who directed him in several films at the beginning.

He has a Chinese Oscar and nothing silly

In 2013 He was voted Best Global Actor in Motion Picture by the jury at the Huading Awards, the industry Oscars. In addition, it happens that he was close to not obtaining the only Oscar that appears in his record. Jim Carrey He is a friend of hers and at the time he offered to accompany him in Two dumbs so dumbs, but turned it down to focus on filming Leaving Las Vegas.

Houses, cars, islands and fossils

The problem, blessedly some will say, with having a lot of money is that you may reach that point of not knowing what to do with it and how to manage it. In Cage’s record is the compulsive purchase of properties, he had 15, and cars, only in 2007 he bought 22. It also acquired two private islands in Leaf Cay (Bahamas) and has invested a huge amount of money in fossils, one of his passions. So much so that he became the protagonist of an international conflict with Mongolia for a tarbosaurus skull for which he paid 350,000 euros and which he had to return. Over the years, he has had to get rid of many quirks to settle the score.

Do not look for him on social networks

If you have ever tried to find an official profile of the actor on social networks, it will have been impossible. It is not surprising. He doesn’t want to know anything about them. “I hate social media. I am from another era. I don’t have Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. I want to keep whatever mysterious aura it may have and I don’t want to be part of that club. I think it’s working for me. Can you imagine me after two bottles of wine with a Twitter account? Everything is a tweet now. It is disappointing, especially for someone like me. I want to meet people, I want to have a conversation. I’m not interested! ”, He has assured on occasion.

A decade behind a woman and married another after 10 days

In the mid-eighties he met Patricia arquette and he did not stop until he married her in 1995, but the relationship did not last a year despite the fact that the divorce became official in 2001. In 2002 he married Lisa marie presley, Elvis’s daughter, within ten days of meeting her. Needless to say, the thing ended in fiasco shortly thereafter. Alice Kim and Erika Koike were their third and fourth failed marriages respectively. In March of this year, he remarried Riko Shibata, a 26-year-old Japanese woman. And he has two children.



Nicolás Cage married for the fifth time! The 57-year-old actor married Riko Shibata, 26, on Feb. 16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/b1yweGUUmA – Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) March 6, 2021

Interest in the paranormal

Throughout his career, Nicolas Cage has also been interested in the most paranormal and mysterious side of life. Among the many properties that he acquired in his most buoyant days, some stand out haunted House’ like the LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans, which is considered one of the most famous and haunted in the country. Cage’s link to New Orleans also includes a mausoleum, in the shape of a pyramid, in which their remains will rest. His obsession with the paranormal has also led him to star inr experiences in places like HoiaBaciu, known as the Bermuda Triangle of Transylvania.

We accept octopus as a pet

Maybe halfway between legend and reality, but the truth is that Nicolas Cage is credited with having had as pets an octopus, a shark, a crocodile and various snakes. And the truth is, that at this point, nobody can be surprised since the actor does not prefer a dog or a cat.

2021: back to John Wick

And if you were wondering what was good about Nicolas Cage or if you missed him, you do not have to worry because he is still at the bottom of the canyon. He just released a thriller, Prisoners of the Ghostland, directed by the controversial Japanese director, Sion Sono, and in July the premiere of Pig in which Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the forests of Oregon and who must undertake the search for a sow, indispensable for her work, when she is kidnapped. And be careful with the jokes because the film comes from the hand of the production company Neon Films. Does anyone know Parasites? Well that, which may be more than it appears. John Wick’s car was stolen, his dog was killed and the party started. Watch out for Nicolas Cage.