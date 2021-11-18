a dance with Anya Taylor-Joy and a Targaryen wig

A television king and queen mark a movie dance. Behind the camera is Edgar Wright, the director who shook audiences and mesmerized critics with Baby driver (2017). In front, Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress best positioned on the media board thanks to Lady’s gambit Twinkle under the lights of a London club like a baby doll sixties sharp intentions. Next to her, an actor who is the modern reincarnation of the style british, a worthy heir to Laurence Olivier or Cary Grant. Matt Smith. What a presence.

His name is stitched to the Duke of Edinburgh for the vigorous, complex and tremendously attractive recreation he made of the youth of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband in the first two seasons of The Crown. But there is much more. Before, with a solid career in English theater crowned with his choice to be Doctor Who, British television icon. And then, with his choice as the lead in the prequel to Game of Thrones, titled The house of the dragon, and also with characters in the cinema as is the case of Last night in Soho (released November 19 in theaters). We had the pleasure of chatting with Matt Smith about this film, in which he plays a guy with extremely disturbing elegance – watch the trailer at the end to understand what we’re talking about – and also to see that, in addition to being one of the actors called to mark a generation, he is a charming and very nice guy.

I would like to start by talking about your first sequence in the movie, that dance with Anya Taylor-Joy that has a hoot to it. Pulp fiction.

There is a touch, yes, but you know… John Travolta is John Travolta! I can’t compare myself. I am very grateful to Edgard Wright, really, for having that vision, he is able to capture the images in an iconic way with a lot of intelligence. He is a truly brilliant director. He understands very well that jump back in time, to the 60s. When they told me that I had to dance I told them that I was not the best dancer, but I had a great time learning.

Maybe you don’t look like John Travolta, but in the movie you do have an air of Cary Grant, Lawrence Olivier …

Oh! Wow! Can you repeat it to me, my friend?

I’m sure you had those kinds of references in mind.

Yes, of course. The exciting thing about working with Edgar is that he gave me a very detailed list of movies to watch. And they were basically the type you say: Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant, Michael Caine or even Terence Stamp, who is in the movie. I saw a lot of his movies. I tried to capture that particular vibe or appearance in the sixties, where men, even if they were classy, ​​spoke in a rather particular way. I listened to The Who quite a bit, it’s a good sound for that time. But yeah, all those magnetic movie stars were a very good reference.

Without going into spoilers, in addition to those references of elegance and class, your Jack in Last night in Soho got a point from another Jack, Jack Nicholson, on The glow.

Oh man, but this is the best interview I’ve ever had. Can we talk for two hours? [Risas] Seriously, I appreciate it, I take what you tell me. Yes it is true that my character carries the thriller part of the film and that permeates all that style. It’s also a credit to the costume and makeup teams, which are wonderful.

With all those references in mind, I’m going to ask you an impossible question.

Shoot.

What is elegance to an icon of elegance named Matt Smith?

Oh that’s very interesting. I think elegance, style, is a way of thinking, a state of mind more than anything else. Somehow you have to trust your own instincts … And get a good tailor [risas]. I can recommend Thom Sweeney, a wonderful tailor of suits made in England. In this film I was a bit forced by the typical cut of the sixties, at first I resisted because I wanted it more fitted, but when I saw the result we all liked it. In that period, the gentlemen dressed for a night out in such wonderful suits, with good shoes, with an adorable narrow tie. I think we’ve gotten more lazy over the years.

With that perfect look, are you going to include your scenes in this movie in your James Bond app?

[Risas] If it ever comes up… No, I don’t know, I don’t really have a hand on that. Maybe I have been in a pool, but you have to be a unique personality.

Dianna Rigg before Matt Smith in a scene from Doctor Who. BBC

I’m going to the last sequence of the movie. Whoever sees it, if they are a movie lover, will inevitably interpret it as a scorching goodbye to the great Diana Rigg. How did you live your loss?

I worked with Diana twice… and, damn, I loved her and admired her. I was lucky because she liked me a lot too, and even though I was a black and white woman, she wasted no time. And we get along very well. We were together in Doctor who Also, so it was really exciting for me that she was in this movie. And I have to say, I think she is sensational in her role. It’s a huge loss for British cinema, because she was totally iconic. And for a very long period. If you think about The Avengers… is that he is one of the great iconic stars since the sixties, and in this 2021 film he is brilliant. Again I have to give Edgard credit, because he led it like a teacher.

From the farewell of a great of the cinema to that of a great of the British royalty. How did you feel when you found out that Philip of Edinburgh had passed away?

Oh, I have a lot of appreciation for Prince Philip. I know it generated a pretty polarized feeling, but I think now, he’s somehow becoming slightly more popular. But yes, I was saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, again I think he has been an iconic character in the history of Great Britain and in the history of the Commonwealth as well. I liked that thing of hers that he didn’t give a shit about everything, you know what I mean? There was something about him that was pure rock & roll deep down.

Going back to Diana Rigg, she was a very special cast member of Game of Thrones. And now you are part of that family!

Yes i’m rolling The house of the dragon.

How do you get along with being related to Daenerys Targaryen, one of the most admired women in the world?

Brilliant! I guess she’s my great-great-great-granddaughter, because the action in the show takes place well before her time. It is very interesting. We are doing our best in these times of covid, but we move on with everything. I have to say, it’s a wonderful cast. Hopefully we will be able to present a great series, fingers crossed that we are working very hard to make that happen.

How do you look in that wig? As hair is one of your hallmarks, I don’t know if you will have a clause in the contract that you can’t touch it …

It’s a wig, obviously [risas]. So every day I take it off and put it on. Let’s see how it looks! I will tell you that my friends make me a lot of jokes for my appearance, but it is that what has to be a Targaryen, that we are very very blond. By the way, I think we’re going to shoot in Spain at some point.

You will also make your debut in the Marvel universe as the villain of Morbius. It’s wonderful, but between that and The dragon house your popularity can get very extreme. Is it something that scares you? Because colleagues of yours like Kit Harington confess that it has caused them great suffering.

Well … If that happens I’ll probably take it on and put it where I can handle it. Somehow I have the ability to unplug, do my job to the best of my ability, project by project, and keep it under control.

I end up back in London. Could you describe to me how it was, not your last, but your best night in Soho?

Uh! Dude, there have been quite a few of those. God, impossible to choose one. I’ve spent a lot of time in London and Soho has always been one of my favorite areas. I have also seen it change, sadly, in the last ten years. I remember that sometimes it got a little dangerous around three in the morning… London is a great city to live in and Soho is a fantastic district to go to lunch, dinner, a drink… and have a good time.

Do you miss the Matt Smith who used to amuse himself 10 years ago in the theaters of Soho?

Ugh, I trust that I am fundamentally the same person. I have the same friends … and more gray hair [risas].

