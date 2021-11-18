A crime you don’t want to solve

The series is already complete in Movistar + American rust, a thriller police investigating the murder of a neighbor in the small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Jeff Daniels plays the chief of police taking over the case. The main suspect in the crime is the son of the woman he loves, therefore, his conflict of interest is what will place the characters in the story in a constant imbalance. Spectators who enjoy the series that take place in a tiny town where all the neighbors know each other perfectly and at the same time distrust each other will find in American rust a new opportunity to get into a closed community and discover, little by little, its miseries. On the other hand, the worst thing about the series is the fact that it was released after Mare of Easttown, the extraordinary series starring Kate Winslet in which she also plays a police officer who has to investigate the murders of a town in deep America. American rust does not have the emotion and the good rhythm of Mare of Easttown, and this takes away points, but connects with this spirit of the depressed town in which its inhabitants seem to have lost hope of being happy. Buell is located in the oxide belt, the area of ​​the United States occupied by all heavy industry, basically the steel industry. Hence this mention of the rusty in the title. All the characters and their souls seem rusty and doomed to a sad life. The town is devoured by poverty, the youngest are addicted to opiates to forget the absence of a future, and the elderly live condemned to an agonizing monotony that never ends. In a way, the series starring Jeff Daniels is more topical and slower than Mare of Easttown, despite the fact that this slowness also seems to be due to the oxidation of the passage of time, to accentuate the deterioration of the characters. Showtime sold the series as “a story of good people making bad decisions.” And the definition is accurate. As a spectator you empathize with the difficulties of the characters. They make bad decisions because often none of the options they have is good. American rust talks about the lack of opportunities, loneliness and poverty, and how all this leads the characters to the most extreme hopelessness. And in spite of everything, they seem to beg for love to heal the wounds and soothe a little incurable pain.

The protagonists of the series all have some secret to hide and a trauma that drags them to disaster. That is why they have the urge to flee. But following the metaphor of iron, Buell is a magnet that condemns them eternally. Surely, what makes the difference in this series is that murder is the excuse to explain many other more important things. And even if it is a crime investigation, as a spectator you want the case not to be solved.

