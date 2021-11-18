60s makeup is the trend that celebrities LOVE and you must try this winter

We may not have been alive in the 60, but it looks like a tremendous decade. Gave us the Beatles, the miniskirt, flower power… managed to wake up people to fight for freedom and the civil rights movement in the US and gave us the original version of the yellow smiley emoji before emojis existed.

We know that trends They are cyclical, but this season, the 60s are dominating. In beauty issues, there are many references to choose from because the 60s makeup it was really iconic.

In the next month in particular, get ready to receive a lot of incredible inspiration from the 60. One of the biggest celebrities of the decade, Ariana Grande, revealed that her next beauty brand REM Beauty , was partially inspired by that era. ‘I’ve always gravitated around the 50s, 60s and 70s for glamor references,’ Grande told Allure. ‘I have always imagined myself in a different time. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, that hair, those outfits, be those artists. ‘

In fact, his classic 60s makeup with outlined Bardot is as synonymous with the singer as it is with those beautiful vocal cords and the cover of her album ‘Positions’ firmly pushed the singer into the territory of the 60 with Jean Shrimpton style hair, voluminous roots and graphic eyeliner from the 60 in the negative space of the eyelids.