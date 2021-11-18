5 things you need to know about Margot Robbie’s movie

Since 2014, the production of Barbie, a film about the famous doll, was announced. Over the years different changes have been known from who will direct it to the protagonist. Initially, it was said that Jenny Bicks, who was a screenwriter for Sex in the city, would be the director of the film. Later, it was known that Brook Busey-Hunt, recognized by her nickname Diablo Cody, would be in charge of taking the reins of the film.

As for the protagonists, at first it was known that it would be Amy shumer the one in charge of giving life to the doll. Then later on it was Anne Hathaway the postulated for the role. Now, it seems that it has already been definitively decided who will be the star in this movie.

1. What will the story be about?

For now, the details of the film have not been released. Only a small synopsis has been released in which it is said that Barbie is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough. This fact leads her to live countless adventures in the real world.

2. Who will bring Barbie and Ken to life?

Will be Margot robbie who plays one of the most famous dolls in the world. In an interview with British Vogue magazine in July, the actress said “People listen to Barbie and think they know what the movie is going to be. Then he hears that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it may not be what it might seem at first ”.

Barbie’s eternal boyfriend and partner, Ken, will be played by Ryan Gosling. After months of speculation, the Canadian artist will get into the skin of this mythical doll.

3. Who will direct the film?

As Robbie said in his interview with Vogue, Greta gerwig will be the filmmaker directing the film. She was in charge of directing Lady bird and the latest version of Little women.

This has made her one of the most recognized directors in the industry who applies an interesting gender approach to productions. The film is known to begin shooting in early 2022.

4. Who will write the script?

The script for this film about Barbie will be a co-creation of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. This couple has worked together before on the scripts of Frances Ha and of Mistress America. These productions would be an indication that Barbie will go through a personality crisis during the film and taking into account the synopsis, the theory would be confirmed.

5. When can it be seen?

Filming will begin at the beginning of another year and according to Variety magazine, the production would be released in theaters until 2023.