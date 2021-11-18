5 celebrity beauty tricks to get rid of dark circles

There are few celebrities from Hollywood who have revealed their beauty secrets, yet today we bring you together 5 beauty tips that some celebrities like Reese witherspoon, Demi moore or Chloë Grace Moretz claim that they are highly effective in remove dark circles.

While dark circles may be a matter of genetics, there are some beauty tips that can help you counteract them. It is important that, if your condition is serious, you consult a dermatologist before.

Reese whiterspoon

One of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and who gave us the magnificent role of Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ ensures that her best beauty trick to eliminate dark circles is use an amethyst rolling pin over the eye area to completely reduce inflammation and eliminate fatigue from your face.

Photo: Instagram @reesewitherspoon

Demi moore

Recently, the actress that surprised us with its beauty in the movie ‘Ghost, the shadow of love’ showed her skincare routine, however, what surprised the most is one of her beauty tricks to remove dark circles. It’s about a facial massage with Gua Sha, which ensures that it helps to reduce inflammation of the face and to disappear lines of expression.

Photo: Instagram @demimoore

Gabrielle Union

The ‘Stolen Triumphs’ actress revealed one of his beauty tricks to remove dark circles to the New York Times. Is about apply tea bags to the eye areaHowever, these bags must be completely cool to have the desired effect.

Photo: Instagram @gabunion

Whitney port

The celeb known for its participation in the reality show ‘The Hills’ ensures that your skin is very sensitive, so sometimes you can not apply certain creams even if they are very expensive. Whitney Port puts a couple of spoons in the freezer and places them on the dark circles to deflate the area.

Photo: Instagram @whitneyeveport

Chloë Grace Moretz

The young actress known for her roles | in ‘La Quinta Ola’, ‘Kick Ass’ and the new version of ‘Carrie’ ensures that a effective beauty trick to remove dark circles is to apply a little lip balm under the eyes, as this provides maximum hydration to the area.

Photo: Instagram @chloegmoretz

So if you want to have the skin of these celebrities and remove dark circles to always look spectacular, put these into practice beauty tips.