4 foods you need to eat now to have young and firm skin

Over time, have a healthy skin It gets complicated due to the rhythm of life, stress, bad habits and more actions that harm us. Providing a healthy diet is a fundamental part not only to maintain firm and youthful skin, but also to avoid a significant number of diseases.

According to the Mayo Clinic specialized page, there are some food that are associated with skin damage, for example those with high amounts of processed and refined sugarsAlso unhealthy carbohydrates and fats can cause skin aging. For this reason, the publication suggests that beyond looking for specific foods, it is important to focus on a healthy diet, by consuming fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, seeds, nuts, among others.

On this occasion, we share some foods that you need to include in your diet to improve the appearance of your skin.

1) Fruits and vegetables of yellow, green, red, orange colors: It is important to eat fruits such as carrots, spinach, tomatoes, apricots, among thousands of other options, due to all the nutrients they provide. For example, red fruits and vegetables contain lycopene, a natural pigment that provides antioxidants that undoubtedly helps fight skin aging. Yellow foods contain flavonoids that are also related to antioxidants, in addition, they help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

2) Beans, lentils and legumes: Legumes are seeds of large plants that also represent a good source of protein that help keep us in good health, and they are inexpensive foods that you can take advantage of to prepare a complete meal. In addition to vegetable protein, they also provide you with B vitamins, iron, folic acid, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc. A cup of cooked black beans provides 15 grams of fiber, which is half of the daily amount needed.

3) water: It is essential to keep the skin hydrated, so the best thing you can do is consume enough natural water every day. It is known that if the outer layer of the skin, called the epidermis, does not contain water, it loses elasticity and will become rougher, so it is important to always keep it well hydrated. In addition to drinking water, MayoClinic also recommends avoiding contact with hot water, avoiding the use of fragranced skin products, alcohol or retinioids, using moisturizer, and more.

4) Salmon and other fish: Salmon and other fish are foods rich in omega 3, a nutrient that helps you naturally protect your skin and have fluid. It can also help to calm the skin and in the generation of collagen, which is lost as time goes by. If you want to have young and healthy skin, then increase your consumption of salmon.