2021 MLB Cy Young Winners

Robbie Ray, left-hander for the Toronto Blue Jays, rebounded after a lousy season. Corbin Burnes, right-hander for the Milwaukee Brewers recovered after contracting COVID-19.
Both won the Cy Young trophy on Wednesday.
In the Year of the Pitcher, Burnes led the majors with a 2.43 ERA, while Ray had the lowest ERA in the American League, at 2.84.
Both also achieved outstanding strikeout figures, thus reinforcing their arguments before the researchers of the statistics of the new era but also before those who privilege the more traditional numbers.
Burnes edged out Zack Wheeler of Philadelphia for the award. The two received 12 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of North America (BBWAA). Max Scherzer ranked third.
Burnes was the first Milwaukee pitcher to win the award in the National League. Pete Vuckovich in 1982 and Rollie Figers in 1981 had won the trophy while the Brewers were still playing in the American League.
Voting BBWAA National League
Corbin Burnes, MIL: 12 (1st place votes), 14 (2nd), 3 (3rd), 1 (4th) – 151 points__
Zack Wheeler, FIL: 12 (1st), 9 (2nd), 4 (3rd), 4 (4th), 1 (5th) – 141 points
Max Scherzer, WSH / LAD: 6 (1st), 5 (2nd), 13 (3rd), 6 (4th) – 113 points
Walker Buehler, LAD: 2 (2nd), 9 (3rd), 17 (4th), 1 (5th) – 70 points
Brandon Woodruff, MIL: 2 (4th), 17 (5th) – 21 points
Kevin Gausman, SF: 1 (3rd), 4 (5th) – 7 points
Adam Wainwright, STL: 3 (5th) – 3 points
Julio Urías, LAD: 3 (5th) – 3 points
Jacob deGrom, NYM: 1 (5th) – 1 point
First Blue Jay to win since 2003
Ray became Toronto’s first awarded pitcher since Roy Halladay earned the Cy Young in 2003.
In the American League, the Ray trophy capped an astonishing rally.
He went from taking a cut in his salary to winning the top accolade for a pitcher in the major leagues.
Ray received 29 first-place votes from the BBWAA. Gerrit Cole, ace of the New York Yankees, got the other vote for first place and finished second, while the third most voted was Lance Lynn, right-hander of the Chicago White Sox.
Ray led the majors with 248 strikeouts and the American League with a 2.48 ERA and 193 1/3 innings.
He was 13-7 in 32 starts and helped Toronto stay in contention for a playoff berth until the final weekend.
One month after his 30th birthday, the pitcher receives the award at an extremely opportune moment. He is a free agent after turning down a qualifying $ 18.4 million offer from Toronto on Wednesday.
BBWAA American League voting
Robbie Ray, TOR: 29 (first place votes), 1 (2nd) – 207 points__
Gerrit Cole, NYY: 1 (1st), 29 (2nd) – 123 points
Lance Lynn, CWS: 11 (3rd), 5 (4th), 5 (5th) – 48 points
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS: 8 (3rd), 6 (4th), 5 (5th) – 41 points
Carlos Rodón, CWS: 4 (3rd), 8 (4th), 6 (5th) – 34 points
Frankie Montás, OAK: 2 (3rd), 6 (4th), 3 (5th) – 21 points
Lance McCullers Jr., HOU: 1 (3rd), 4 (4th), 3 (5th) – 14 points
Liam Hendriks, CWS: 3 (3rd), 1 (5th) – 10 points
José Berríos, MIN / TOR: 1 (3rd), 1 (4th), 3 (5th) – 8 points
Chris Bassitt, OAK: 2 (5th) – 2 points
Lucas Giolito, CWS: 1 (5th) – 1 point
Raisel Iglesias, LAA: 1 (5th) – 1 point
