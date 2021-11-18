12 great Xbox video games from the past that we would have loved were backward compatible

Microsoft’s commitment to adapting classics from its consoles has been one of the services most applauded by players.

Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Event was a tribute to his legacy, but with an eye to his future. In it we got to know the new 70 backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games that can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Backward compatibility on Xbox has been one of the most applauded services by the players, for the effort involved in rescuing many of the games, being a service at zero cost for the user.

The last 70 games of the service have arrivedOwn Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has defended the importance of this backward compatibility in a plea towards videogames as an art form and its need for preservation. The service has served so that many games from the first Xbox and mostly Xbox 360, have reached Xbox One and later Xbox Series X | S in many cases, including visual and performance improvements.

Some big absences could not be avoidedAmong the last 70 games, titles as important as the entire Max Payne and FEAR saga have been added, however, the service has come to an end and Xbox and Xbox 360 games will no longer be adapted to new consoles. From Xbox they have explained that the decision has to do with license restrictions, legal and technical problems, which make it impossible to continue adapting more games from the catalogs of these two consoles.

This has led many fans to say goodbye to this great service, which although it has left us a memorable catalog, it has not been able to avoid some big absences that fans were hoping to get to see. There are many great games that for different reasons have not been able to reach Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but these are the 12 games we will miss especially.

Jet Set Radio Future Everyone who owned a Sega Dreamcast holds a very special place in their heart for Jet Set Radio, one of the pioneers of cel shading that would mark the industry so much. His hooligan proposal to skate through town filling every wall with graffiti, accompanied by Hideki Naganuma’s soundtrack, was as in tune with the 2000s as his brilliant sequel, Future. Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller You get at the controls of a huge taxi, step on the gas to make your races in the shortest possible time and turn up the volume of the music at full blast while playing The Offspring or Bad Religion, a game philosophy as great in arcade rooms as in our homes and Sega knew how to do it. Its third installment brings us new songs, new maps and graphical improvements. OutRun 2 The arcades were not only occupied by taxis and punk-rock, OutRun arrived in 1986 at the arcades from the hand of Sega to put us to drive the iconic Ferrari Testarossa at full speed. OutRun 2 took the original OutRun concept and expanded it with more cars, new game modes, and a longer soundtrack. The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena The reissue of the fantastic The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay with a renewed graphic section, added to the new Dark Athena campaign, made this edition of The Chronicles of Riddick an essential on Xbox 360, although the new campaign was somewhat more irregular , the original Starbreeze Studios title is among the best shooters on the original Xbox. Alpha Protocol This cinematic role-playing and espionage game came from the hand of veterans Obsidian and was one of the most risky and interesting proposals on the Xbox 360, a title that, despite not being for everyone, has earned the status cult for its great history and for the feeling of freedom that it manages to transmit to us when making our decisions. Eternal Sonata One of the most original proposals that we have received in the RPG came from the hand of Tri-Crescendo, a game that bases its story, its characters and its setting, in the magical universe that was born from the dreams of the Polish composer Frédéric François Chopin during his last hours of life. A game that under its childish aspect, hides an exceptional classic-style RPG. Lollipop Chainsaw The extravagant and personal games of Suda 51 have managed to win over a legion of fans and despite their flaws, the studio’s works always know how to stand out from the rest. The case of Lollipop Chainsaw is that of a game that knows how to conquer you from the first moment with a lot of action and a sense of humor, with a cheerleader fighting her way through zombies. Operation Flashpoint Bohemia Interactive broke into the first-person shooter genre with a tactical video game set in the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. The game stood out for its realism that took it to the terrain of combat simulation. The game was used as a tool for the training of troops in some countries. Burnout 3: Takedown The racing game from Criterion Studios and Electronic Arts would be the third installment in a saga that stood out for its frantic and reckless driving and for its spectacular collisions. This third installment was the most polished in terms of graphics and sounds, being one of the best rated. The title combines racing modes with fun crash modes. Soul Calibur IV The legendary 3D fighting saga came to the Xbox 360 generation with a fourth installment that, although it respected the playable base of the franchise, it provided some new features such as the Alma indicator, as well as new game modes, character creator. One of the claims of the game was the incorporation of Yoda, Darth Vader and The Apprentice, from the Star Wars universe. Project Gotham Racing 4 The arcade driving game from Bizarre Creations followed the path set by Metropolis Street Racer, with the original concept where finishing first wasn’t enough to dominate Project Gotham Racing. The Kudos system rewarded driving style, with a very exhilarating balance between speed and style. His fourth installment also included motorcycles. Armored Core 4 From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki brought their legendary mecha saga to Xbox 360 in a fourth installment that felt like a spiritual successor to Chromehounds. A great action game with spectacular battles, fantastic graphics and a complete editor, where we could customize almost any aspect of our robots.

