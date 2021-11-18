12 great Xbox video games from the past that we would have loved were backward compatible

Microsoft’s commitment to adapting classics from its consoles has been one of the services most applauded by players.
Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Event was a tribute to his legacy, but with an eye to his future. In it we got to know the new 70 backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games that can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Backward compatibility on Xbox has been one of the most applauded services by the players, for the effort involved in rescuing many of the games, being a service at zero cost for the user.
The last 70 games of the service have arrivedOwn Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has defended the importance of this backward compatibility in a plea towards videogames as an art form and its need for preservation. The service has served so that many games from the first Xbox and mostly Xbox 360, have reached Xbox One and later Xbox Series X | S in many cases, including visual and performance improvements.
Some big absences could not be avoidedAmong the last 70 games, titles as important as the entire Max Payne and FEAR saga have been added, however, the service has come to an end and Xbox and Xbox 360 games will no longer be adapted to new consoles. From Xbox they have explained that the decision has to do with license restrictions, legal and technical problems, which make it impossible to continue adapting more games from the catalogs of these two consoles.
This has led many fans to say goodbye to this great service, which although it has left us a memorable catalog, it has not been able to avoid some big absences that fans were hoping to get to see. There are many great games that for different reasons have not been able to reach Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but these are the 12 games we will miss especially.
