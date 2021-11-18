11 accessories compatible with iPhone, iPad or Mac and Apple devices on sale before Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but there are several stores that have already started to bring out heavy weapons with offers to get ahead of the date. If you would like to take advantage of these days to buy Christmas gifts or get a treat, we have selected 11 accessories compatible with Apple devices that are on sale now.





The inseparable companion of the clueless and forgetful. Never lose your keys, wallet or backpack again with the Apple AirTag (28.99 euros), the company’s first Bluetooth locator that integrates with the Search network to have it located even miles away.

If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 (although it is compatible from iPhone 8 onwards, but without magnetism), the official Apple MagSafe charger can be yours for 29 euros. Magnets align perfectly with the smartphone for efficient charging “without cables”.

An official Apple accessory for MagSafe technology is this external battery that magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It is designed so that the terminal first takes advantage of the charge of this power bank instead of its own. In this way, it degrades to a lesser extent over time. It is reduced to 93.99 euros.

AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with MagSafe





Apple’s most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Pro (219 euros), have been updated with MagSafe charging case and they maintain their striking active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance, spatial audio with head tracking and adaptive equalization.

The new Apple TV 4K (2021) home media center has slight but interesting changes. One of the most important is the redesign of the Siri Remote, now with keypad and that leaves out the touch panel. It incorporates the A12 Bionic processor and supports 4K HDR with high frame rates for sharp and smooth images. It comes with 32GB of internal storage.

Protect your brand new iPhone 13 Pro with the UAG Civilian case (36.54 euros), a resistant accessory that Meets MIL STD 810G 516.6 drop-proof military standards made with materials that are pleasant to the touch and non-slip. It offers easy access to ports and buttons and leaves Qi wireless charging and Apple Pay active.

Transport your new 14 “MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or Max chip with the Herschel Little America Backpack (79.04 euros). This backpack is compatible with 13 “to 15” laptops, has a capacity of 17 liters and the computer goes in a padded pocket with fleece lining. The front straps have magnetic closure and the back padding is made of breathable mesh.

This Belkin charging base (38.99 euros) has multiple charging coils to be able to recharge two devices at the same time in any part of its surface. Whether it’s iPhone, AirPods, or other Qi-compatible devices, each will recharge your battery at 10W.

Recharge the battery of your iPhone 12 or 13 with this Belkin MagSafe external battery (35.99 euros). With a 10,000 mAh capacity, it charges wirelessly at 7.5W or wired at 18W and is compatible with passthrough charging. A one meter USB-C to USB-C cable is included for recharging. It has a USB port to be able to charge another device.

Get in shape jumping rope with the Tangram SmartRope Rookie (35.88 euros). It has jump sensors, Bluetooth connectivity and integration with Apple Health and Google Fitness, as well as aerodynamic handles that are pleasant to the touch. The sensors are activated automatically when you start to use the rope so you only have to worry about jumping. Keep track of your workouts through the app for mobile devices.

Forget about the battery and cases with the Belkin Soundform headphones (10.99 euros). They are waterproof, sound insulated, and provide fairly good sound qualityas well as an optimal fit. They come with three sizes of silicone tips and integrate a multi-function button to play / pause music or answer calls.

