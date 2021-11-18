10 movies that are arguably Christmassy

Fans who want to enjoy Christmas movies this season have a large number of movie options. There are more movies made for television than most people can count, along with the classics that are broadcast each year. But there are also a number of options in which fans cannot agree on whether or not they are Christmas movies.

So what makes a movie Christmas? Does it need to be set around Christmas time or include recognizable Christmas elements, like Santa Claus or Christmas trees? Or is there a series of looser guidelines that determine whether or not a movie is Christmassy?

10 Gremlins Includes Horror Elements, But It’s Definitely A Christmas Movie

Joe Dante’s 1984 hit movie, Gremlins, introduced fans to the cute creature called Gizmo, a mythical mogwai that his inventor father gave for Christmas to his new owner, Billy. There were rules associated with the gift, such as “don’t wet it or it will multiply” and “don’t feed it after midnight”, or they will transform into the mischievous gremlins.

Gremlins It’s set around Christmas, but features a host of horror elements that earned it one of the first PG-13 ratings ever awarded, which has caused some fans to question the instead of Gremlins among other Christmas movies. Of course, horror and Christmas are not always separate – as movies like Black Christmas-, so it’s still a lovable Christmas movie.

9 Lethal Weapon includes several Christmas songs for the holidays

A name that will come up a few times when discussing contentious Christmas movies is that of screenwriter and director Shane Black, whose affinity for the holiday has spawned a number of Christmas-set movies that include Lethal Weapon (directed by Richard Donner).

The iconic cop buddy movie is set around Christmas time and even opens to the sounds of “Jingle Bell Rock” along with other memorable Christmas songs. Although the plot does not focus specifically on Christmas themes, the setting and soundtrack make Lethal Weapon figure prominently among Christmas movies.

8 The Nightmare Before Christmas stars Halloween characters at Christmas

Nightmare Tim Burton’s Before Christmas is a beautiful stop-motion animated film that has a loyal fan base that returns to see it every Christmas season. Despite the title and setting, in Nightmare before Christmas it has been debated whether or not it is a Christmas movie.

This is largely due to the dark and terrifying Halloween-themed characters trying to take over Christmas by kidnapping Santa Claus. For the rest, “Nightmare Before Christmas” It hits the spot as a typical Christmas movie. It’s fun and musical in a way that appeals to fans of dark animation as well as Christmas movies.

7 Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is set in Los Angeles Christmas

Kiss kiss bang bangIn 2005, it starred Robert Downey Jr. in the role of a reformed criminal turned amateur actor who hopes to investigate the private detective role of Val Kilmer, a larger than life private detective, and the two quickly become involved. in a case full of twists.

Shane Black wrote and directed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which tackles classic tough detectives in a new way. Although the film is set in the Los Angeles Christmas celebrations, the holiday does not affect the plot too much. The film also does not address typical themes of family or personal redemption, inspiring debate among fans as to whether it is a Christmas movie.

6 Eduardo Scissorhands is technically a story about the snow that falls at Christmas

Tim Burton is another one of the writers / directors who appears frequently in discussions about Christmas movies, a discussion that often includes his dark fantasy from 1990 Edward Scissorhands , starring Johnny Depp. The film is part of a story told by a grandmother to her young grandson, who wonders why it always snows at Christmas.

What unfolds is an incredible romance that features the artificial human wielding scissors by Depp, who finds inspiration for his beautiful ice sculptures after falling in love with Winona Ryder’s Kim Boggs, who is later revealed to be the narrator. Edward Scissorhands It’s also partially set around Christmas, making it a Christmas movie about love and family that many fans rewatch every season.

5 Eyes Wide Shut doesn’t look like your typical Christmas movie

Eyes Wide Stanley Kubrick’s Shut, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, can be classified in many different ways. However, most would not immediately see it as a typical Christmas movie, as Eyes Wide Shut It is about a sect of masked elitists fueled by sex.

That said, the film’s Christmas setting sheds a direct light on consumerist themes that have negatively affected society as a whole. The protagonist’s journey through the unforgettable feast of the dangerous masked sect is also part of his journey back to his family, ticking more than one Christmas movie box in a way that only a director like Stanley Kubrick can.

4 Trading Places takes place during the holidays with Christmas elements

There are quite a few elements that make up a Christmas movie, from a festive setting, to themed characters like Santa Claus, and a story about family or redemption of some kind. Trading Placesfrom 1983 stars Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd as unwitting participants in a gamble by wealthy stockbrokers to test nature’s theory of nurturing.

They do this by manipulating events to reverse their social roles, wrongly accusing and firing a wealthy banker, while a wrongly accused criminal is hired at the company. Trading Places takes place over the holidays, features a disgruntled former employee dressed as Santa, and delivers two redemptive story arcs for the main characters as they fight to get their lives back and get revenge.

3 Batman Returns is set for Christmas and features an illuminated tree

The Batman returns director Tim Burton’s 1992 explored Christmas season in Gotham City Danny Devito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman caused trouble for Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight.

Christmas gets a gothic overhaul in Gotham City during the holidays, with an ill-fated tree lighting ceremony and gigantic gifts thrown by villains who take advantage of the season to build the story narrative. Nevertheless, Batman returns It’s dark and violent, causing some fans to question its place among other family-friendly Christmas movies.

2 Iron Man 3 is another Shane Black movie set at Christmas

The third installment in the hit superhero series that helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, iron Man 3 2013, from screenwriter and director Shane Black, was set around Christmas like several of his other projects.

Robert Downey Jr. re-teamed with Black and reprized his fan-favorite Tony Stark / Iron Man role while investigating the Mandarin terrorist attacks. The Christmas atmosphere of iron Man 3 it’s complete with gift giving, snow-filled views, and a redemption bow for Tony as he struggles with his past failures and comes out a new man.

1 The Die Hard has been the center of Christmas debates for years

The film that leads the most discussion about Christmas movies is John McTiernan’s iconic 1988 action hit. , starring Bruce Willis, who plays a lone cop trying to stop a team of high-tech thieves / terrorists as they disrupt a Christmas party to take a skyscraper hostage.

The jungle of crystal It takes place during the holidays and features a soundtrack filled with classic Christmas hits that place it firmly in the Christmas movie category. However, the film lacks some of the usual themes and elements shared by other films in the genre, which has sparked debate among fans for years.