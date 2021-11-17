Zidane changes his mind and is excited about Manchester United, but two factors keep him away

According to information revealed by the Daily Record, Zidane has changed his position and is now excited about the possibility of leading the Manchester United

After taking a little breath thanks to the last 2021 FIFA date, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will live new days of great tension at the head of the Manchester United. And this is due, according to information published by the Daily record, for a change of position of one of his possible replacements: Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane in the technical zone with Real Madrid Getty Images

According to the British newspaper, the Frenchman has already been open and enthusiastic about the possibility of commanding the Red Devils. This new position by the Frenchman, who weeks ago was determined to reject an eventual invitation, is linked to a close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane.

The players, who were led by ‘Zizou’ at Real Madrid and now defending the United jersey, would move to convince the Frenchman to accept command of the team if Solskjaer is fired.

Although the Frenchman’s stance has changed, two factors remain against taking Zidane to Old Trafford. The first is that the coach is not fluent in the English language, which could compromise communication at first.

Another factor against it would be Zinedine’s wife, Véronique, who would not be happy about the possibility of moving to England, preferring that the former player take more time away from football after his exhausting second spell at Real Madrid.

The work of Solskjaer He lives days of instability at Old Trafford after the losses to Liverpool and Manchester City, with the team being widely dominated and even suffering a Historic 5-0 defeat to the team of Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United currently ranks sixth in the Premier League with 17 points after 11 games. The team returns to the field this Saturday to face Watford at Vicarage Road Stadium.