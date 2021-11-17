YouTube co-founder changes the description of the first video on the platform to criticize his decision to hide the number of ‘dislikes’

Jawed Karim also left a comment under the video in which Matt Koval, head of author work, announced the news of the removal of the thumb down button.

One of the three founders of YouTube, Jawed Karim, changed the description of the first video that was published on the platform, in order to express his dissatisfaction with the decision to hide the ‘dislike’ counter from users.

“When all the ‘youtubers’ agree that eliminating the ‘I don’t like’ is a bad ideait probably is. Try again, YouTube, “reads under the video, titled ‘Me at the Zoo,’ which shows Karim himself in front of the San Diego Zoo elephant enclosure in 2005.

Karim also commented on the video posted on the YouTube Creators channel in which Matt Koval, responsible for working with authors, announced on November 10 the news of the elimination of the ‘I don’t like’ button. “Matt doesn’t seem excited because he knows it’s the wrong decision,” wrote Jawed Karim. The video in question, by the way, has about 148,000 ‘I don’t like it’ and only 14,000 ‘I like it’.

Fight bullying

YouTube announced last week that it will gradually hide the ‘dislike’ counter from viewers as part of its campaign against harassment of content creators. From now on, only authors will see the exact number of users who have been unhappy with what they have seen. In parallel, from the social network they assured that the button in question “will not disappear” and that it will continue to influence the recommendations.

The platform explained that it decided to opt for such a policy after analyzing the results of an experiment carried out at the end of March, when as a test it stopped showing the number of ‘dislikes’ to “a small group of users.” As a result, they found on YouTube that those netizens were “less likely to click the ‘dislike’ button on a video to increase the count.”

