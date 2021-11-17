Xiaomi cancels the most important MIUI update to these 6 phones

Xiaomi has just revealed that 6 of its devices they will not update to MIUI 12.5. This update is the most important in recent years for Xiaomi phones, as it solves the myriad of problems and bugs that have occurred MIUI 12. Today we know that several of the oldest devices that were confirmed for the update are without it. It is quite curious, then MIUI 12.5 It is not an update to the operating system or to have new aesthetics, it is an update to solve serious problems.

MIUI 12.5 is left out of the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, etc.

There are not many devices that are left out, although they are quite important in the history of the company. Many users around the globe will still continue to use them and now they will be unable to update to solve the main ones MIUI 12 glitches. These are the Xiaomi phones that will not update:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

They are terminals launched in 2019 that still have users around the world. It cannot be said that they have aged perfectly, but they are valid for basic use today. Xiaomi leaves them after promising the update months ago.

MIUI 12.5 is a version released exclusively for fix the hundreds of MIUI 12 problems and not to renew the interface or the functions. This leaves the company in a bad position, as the problems caused by its own personalization layer will now not be solved in these terminals.

If you have one of these mobiles do not wait for the MIUI 12.5 update and try to solve the problems or live with them until you decide to retire it.

Via