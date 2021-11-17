Xiaomi cancels MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in these 7 phones

Do you have one of these Xiaomi phones? You better not wait for the update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced.

The deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced began in August of this year, along with the launch of the Xiaomi MIX 4, and since then the update has been reaching the different devices in the brand’s catalog in a staggered manner.

Nevertheless, not all Xiaomi mobile owners will be able to enjoy the improvements which brings with it the latest version of MIUI, and little by little we are getting to know which models are left out of Xiaomi’s plans.

On this occasion, they have been seven models that Xiaomi would have decided leave without update to MIUI 12.5, all of them from the Redmi brand.

Seven Redmi models run out of update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

The list of models has been shared on the Mi Fans Home channel. They claim that the company would have decided do not update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced a total of seven Xiaomi Redmi models. They are as follows:

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Therefore, the owners of any of the previous models you will probably not be able to enjoy the performance and stability improvements of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced on their devices, and they will have to settle for the current version of the system.

In the case of models like the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 the decision is not surprising, because already at the time there was talk about the possibility that the models did not receive MIUI 12. Later, the Redmi 7 was the only one to update to that version.

All Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that would receive the update to MIUI 13

For now, the brand has not ruled on the veracity of this list, and therefore it is unknown if there could be a change of plans. Be that as it may, we will update this article if we have news about it.

