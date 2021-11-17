Gaming through the cloud has been one of the great goals of Xbox in recent times and today Microsoft is taking a new step forward in this regard. And is that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, specifically through a beta phase currently only accessible to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users who are part of one of the 25 regions that start the process today. Spain and Mexico They are included in that list, but other countries will still have to wait some time for it to become effective. Meanwhile, we explain what the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming to consoles and how you can change the way you play from now on.

One of the main functions of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles is to enable the option to play Xbox Game Pass games no need to install them. And now, being a GP Ultimate user, you can access them directly through the cloud and play them for as long as you want before installing them on your hard drive. In fact, you can complete them without even installing them at any time. This will make it easier to try games that you are interested in, but that you don’t want them to take up space on your hard drive of your Series X | S or One or, simply, it is more convenient for you to try them from the cloud so that you do not tie yourself to continue playing it for hours.

xCloud prevails over the official name Xbox Cloud Gaming in Google searches

Likewise, when you now receive a invitation from a friend To play a Game Pass game that you do not have installed, you can accept it and start playing without waiting by running it through the cloud. Finally, from Xbox One now you can play some games that until now were exclusive to the new generation from consoles, such as The Medium or The Riftbreaker. Microsoft has made it known that they will continue to work so that other next-gen titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator can be played on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future. But for this we will have to wait until 2022.