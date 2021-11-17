Wow! Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and other celebrities who don’t bathe every day

Lately, there has been a lot of talk about several celebrities who were surprised by confessing that they do not bathe as often or simply that they do not see the need to use soap and water to maintain good hygiene. Is that the secret to staying rejuvenated?

Apparently in his social networks, on the screen or on the red carpets he looks impeccable, but in his daily life bathing is not a priority. The truth is that many world-renowned celebrities have taken it as a fashion.

The main reason why the protagonist of Titanic He only showers twice a week, it is because he wants to protect the environment by saving water. It has even been said that he does not use deodorant either because it is considered an unnatural product. In addition, DiCaprio has funded many pro-nature projects.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he does not bathe every day because that can damage the skin and, in addition, it loses the natural oils necessary for health: “Each time I find that bathing is less necessary. I think good manners and bad breath get you nowhere, which is why I do it. There’s a whole world about not bathing, which is really helpful for skin maintenance. In addition, we already clean ourselves naturally ”.

The famous actor, recognized for his role in Harry Potter and Twilight he once confessed that his hygiene is “shameful.” “Actually, I have few clothes that I like and since I am traveling all the time I cannot buy anything else. I’ve been wearing these pants for a few days now ” confessed for the British magazine New.

For his role in the movie Monster received an Oscar for Best Actress. Theron confessed to host David Letterman that he had no problem going several days without going to the shower. “I’m a tough girl and I can go without a shower for a week, I’m fine with that.”

The actor, famous for participating in Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among others, he has been accused of bathing very few times a week and wearing the same clothes for several days in a row.

According to Eli Roth, Brad Pitt’s partner in Damn bastards, when the actor does not bathe, he cleans himself with baby towels. “Pitt said when you’re sweating and don’t have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits.”