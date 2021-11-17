World Cup 2022: Repechage of the UEFA Qualifiers for Qatar 2022: Who are the qualifiers and when are the matches played?

ANDl Qatar World Cup 2022 every time it takes more shape, after the last FIFA Date, different countries have been tying their ticket and in UEFA the panorama has become quite interesting with the surprises that Portugal and Italy will have to look for their pass in the playoffs, while Netherlands signed his return to the joust after his absence in Russia 2018.

On BRAND Claro we tell you how is he outlook at UEFA heading to Qatar 2022.

UEFA teams with a ticket to Qatar 2022

Until now There are already 10 European teams with a tied ticket for the World Cup next year, with Germany being the first country to achieve it and the Netherlands the last in 2021.

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Netherlands

Switzerland

UEFA teams that will go to playoffs

As for the teams that will seek their ticket to the World Cup by way of repechage, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Italy’s, current European champion. It should be noted that the 12 UEFA teams that go to the play-off will seek one of three tickets available for Qatar 2022.

Portugal

Turkey

Austria

Italy

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Scotland

Poland

Sweden

Macedonia

Welsh

Ukraine

When is the UEFA playoff game played?

UEFA playoff matches will be played from March 24 and 29, 2022 in a format of Final Four where the 12 teams will be divided into three groups, of which, the champion of each one will obtain their pass to the World Cup.

How many countries are going to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Total 32 countries will go to Qatari territory, It should be remembered that the expansion of teams will be until 2026 in the World Cup that will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico, as part of the North American block to see 48 teams for the first time in history.

How many teams qualify by federation for the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Asian Football Confederation | 4.5 places

African Football Confederation | 5 places

Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer | 3.5 places

South American Football Confederation | 4.5 places

Oceania Football Confederation | 0.5 places

Union of European Football Federations | 13 places

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to have the vaccine administered?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state