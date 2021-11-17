Woman is cured of HIV, it is the second case in the world, it was supported by science

Woman is cured of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), it is the second case registered in the world, it was supported by science. Although it sounds difficult to believe, it has been announced that an Argentine woman seems to have gotten rid of the aforementioned disease without medication or treatment.

Doctors believe that the patient’s immune system eliminated HIV on its own and that tests on more than a billion of its cells found no viable trace of the infection, reports the Archives of Internal Medicine.

If this process could be harnessed, it could offer a way to effectively eliminate or cure HIV, experts say.

HIV elimination

The findings are further proof that some people are born naturally resilient to HIV. Some have genes that prevent infection.

Others, including “the hopeful patient,” who wishes to remain anonymous, appear to catch but then eradicate the virus.

But it must be made clear that most people with HIV need antiretroviral therapy (ART) for life. And if they stop taking these drugs, the latent virus can reawaken and cause problems again.

In recent years, however, there have been reports of “elite controllers” who can suppress the virus, with help but without anti-HIV drugs.

London Patient Cured of HIV, Doctors Say

Adam Castillejo from London was able to stop taking his daily HIV pills after receiving stem cell treatment from a donor for a cancer he also had.

His HIV-infected cells were killed and replaced during cancer therapy.

And fortuitously, his donor was one of the 1% of people born with genes that prevent HIV from entering and infecting cells.

However, it is not clear how long this advantage could last for Mr. Castillejo.

In the case of Argentine women

According to the information released to the media, Esperanza’s patient have not had detectable HIV for more than eight years. And this offers the hope of a “sterilizing cure” for other patients.

Lead researcher Dr. Xu Yu, from the Ragon Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard, said:

“There may be an actionable path to a sterilizing cure for people who cannot do this on their own.

“Now we are looking towards the possibility of inducing this type of immunity in people with ART, through vaccination, with the aim of educating their immune systems so that they can control the virus without ART.”

‘Abortive infection’

Oxford University Professor John Frater told BBC News that while it was almost impossible to say if anyone had actually been cured of HIV, researchers had done “everything that could be asked of them with current technology” to try it.

“The key question is whether this patient has really cured himself or, alternatively, has he had some form of abortive infection, which he tried to get going, but the embers were turned off early,” he said.

“Her immune system clearly shows a memory of being infected, so there seems to be no doubt that she was.

“Still, there may be similar patients out there, offering a lot to learn in the search for a cure for HIV.”

Professor Sarah Fidler, an expert in HIV medicine at Imperial College London, said the work would help inform immune therapies currently in development.

But Dr. Andrew Freedman of Cardiff University School of Medicine said that current HIV drugs were extremely effective and, while it was important to look at future treatments, improve access to life-changing ART in everyone was an urgent priority.