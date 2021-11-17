With this trick you can recover deleted messages

Although the application does not allow you to recover deleted messages from WhatsApp There are some tricks that you can perform to evade this rule and we will tell you what they are.

This does not guarantee that you will be able to recover each deleted message, only those that are in your backup.

The trick that you can try to recover them are:

To recover the content you must have the application closed which will allow you to view the message even when the other person has deleted it. This trick is the simplest and only works as long as the notifications are not updated.

Another way is through backup, this works for Android or iOS users. The conditions of this tool is that a copy has not been made after the message has been deleted.

Applications to retrieve messages

There are various applications that will allow you to recover these messages, some of them are:

For iPhone users we have:

Tenorshare UltData

Enigma Recovery

iMobie PhoneRescue

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

For Android users:

Ternorshare UltaData for Android

Jihosoft data recovery

Recuva

Remo Recover for Android + C24

All these applications have an easy-to-use system, although not all of them promise that they will be able to recover them.

The most recommended and safest method is through backup, so it is important to have the proper configuration, that is, it is done every day or at least once a week.

To do this you must:

Open the application on your cell phone.

Go to the three points that are in the upper right corner.

Open the menu.

Go to the Chats section.

Search for “backup.”

There you can configure the making of your copy, you can choose which days you want them to take place, if the app can use your data and what content you want to be saved.

Try these tricks and recover that message that the other person did not want you to see.