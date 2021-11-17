With stunts, Amber Heard prepares to return as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’

The movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ starring Jason momoa The production phase is now in the UK and despite complaints from some fans, actress Amber Heard will return to the role of Mera after the controversial defamation lawsuit she filed against her ex-partner. Johnny depp and this day through her social networks, Amber Heard shares a video where she can be seen doing stunts.

The role of Mera will once again be played by Amber heard despite the fact that a large number of fans requested that she be removed from the role after some controversial situations such as physical and psychological violence towards Depp as well as multiple infidelities during their marriage became known.

Through their social networks, Amber Heard shares a video where she can be seen performing some stunts as part of her training for this film where you can see the great physical condition of the actress for this role, since she previously shared some photos in training.

So far little is known about the plot of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ but it is known that we will see the villains again Oceanmaster and Black Manta, played by Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II respectively, all of them under the direction of James wan who will return for this sequel.

Despite the request to remove Amber Heard from the role, Warner decided not to remove the actress, although it is known that there will be more women in this sequel, which would reduce her screen time, but despite that, it is known that she will have a salary increase of almost 50 percent over the first installment.