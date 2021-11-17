With Hugh Jackman? Shawn Levy plans to make ‘Real Steel 2’

There have long been rumors about the plans for ‘Real Steel 2’, but no one better to clear up those doubts than the director of the first installment, Shawn Levy.

During meetings with the media to promote ‘Free Guy’, The director revealed that he has been in contact with the lead of the 2011 film, Hugh Jackman; something that the actor took advantage of to annoy Ryan Reynolds.

‘Real Steel’ was not a critically loved movie when it was released, but it did get a great reaction from fans. So much so, that when Netflix included it in its catalog, it quickly made it to the Top 10 worldwide.

Although it may be difficult to imagine a sequel at this juncture, the entertainment world of 2021 basically forces to keep the door open to each and every possibility, especially if they have to do with nostalgia.

“It’s been on my mind and in conversation a lot lately. Perhaps due to the fact that when Netflix began broadcasting it during the pandemic, it became one of its most trending and most watched titles. Which prompted Hugh and me to talk again about ‘What is this love for Real Steel?‘”Levy explained.

The filmmaker said that it is one of those opportunities that “never say never, it seems like the clock has run out in that window of opportunity. It seems that the love of the fans and the public has not disappeared. So who knows?“.

At the time, the Marvel star, Evangeline Lily had her own theories as to why the movie might not have been initially successful. since it became famous until it arrived services at home, but it did not raise the ideal in cinema.

However, the plans for ‘Real Steel 2’ seem to have a second wind, and with the popularization of streaming services, perhaps they could reach an agreement and see a rematch after more than ten years.