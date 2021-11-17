Will Smith’s scandalous intimate confession that no one imagined

In the last days, Will Smith it is on everyone’s lips and the reason is due to the recent release of “Will”, his autobiographical book. On this occasion, we share one of the many intimate confessions which contains the same, in this case linked to a sexual relationship that he had during his adolescence. Do not miss the details

Will Smith and the confession of one of the most uncomfortable moments of his life

If there is something surprising “Will”, The biography that he made and published Will Smith in collaboration with the writer Mark Manson, It is because of the amount of hard and difficult events that are observed in the life of the famous actor.

On the one hand, it is shocking that Smith confesses that thought about suicide when he was 13 years oldThe same happens with the history of violence that he must have suffered in his home, especially with the beatings that his father gave his mother.

However, there are some stories of the actor and singer that are surprising without being so harsh, and among these is one that he starred in as a teenager with his girlfriend at the time, Melanie Parker.

First of all, the protagonist of Men in black He confesses that he was deeply in love with Parker, whom he had met at Overbrook High School.

So much so that, when she became homeless (she lived with her aunt since her mother had murdered her father and was in prison) Will insisted and got Melanie to be welcomed into his home.

Of course, Smith’s mother put a very specific condition: no sex at home. However, he would soon learn that it would not be fulfilled, and not precisely in the best way.

Will Smith, the scandalous moment he starred in with his girlfriend and the end of the relationship

At 53, Smith is an established artist who has accumulated a wealth of stories in his life, both professionally and privately. However, as he himself explains in his biography, what happened when he was about 16 years old remains a mystery to him, something to which still does not make sense.

In Will’s words, it was night and he thought his mother was sleeping, but he didn’t count on the fact that he would be able to get up for coffee and he didn’t count on the fact that his walk was light and quiet.

In short, Smith expresses that, for a teenager, there can be nothing worse for his mother to find him with his girlfriend “like ‘doggy’ on the kitchen floor”.

According to what appears in her book, the mother’s reaction was to return immediately to her room. As for Melanie Parker, she had no choice but to move in again with her aunt.

Despite the embarrassing moment, Will Smith and his teenage girlfriend continued together for several more years, which even reached the rapper’s early days of fame.

Looking back at the events, the actor from Looking for happiness and I robot he remembers that his girlfriend cheated on him and that, although they reconciled, it is something that he never forgave him.

The same goes for the way he acted with her when the separation was imminent. “Yes, we hurt each other, but she didn’t deserve how I treated her”, He confessed sincerely.

With all of the above in mind, would you like to read the autobiography he just released? Will Smith?