Will Smith’s frustrated attempt to get over Tom Cruise

Few movie stars can compete with the charisma and reputation of someone like Tom cruise. The protagonist of Mission Impossible or Top gun Since the 80s he has been at the foot of the canyon starring in intense action films, working with renowned directors such as Steven Spielberg or Stanley Kubrick, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to his work and being very close and grateful to the public. For this reason, other performers have tried to take note of their steps and try to achieve success in the same way, but many have found themselves face to face when verifying that few can follow a rhythm like Cruise’s, as happened to Will Smith.

Tom Cruise and Will Smith at the 2008 Essence Black Women In Hollywood event (Photo: Jesse Grant / WireImage)

This is how the actor of I’m legend or Men in Black in his memoir, where he points out that after breaking into the industry with force with The prince of Bel Air In the 90s, he tried to continue climbing, proposing very ambitious horizons. Thus, Smith resorted to seeking advice from big stars, researching the Hollywood industry and trying to follow an example to try to become the biggest star in the world.

According to account in his book, it was a piece of advice from Arnold Schwarzenegger that got him down to business “scan”the field of your competence “To see who knew more and who had the secret”. “You are not a movie star if your films are only successful in the United States. You are not a movie star until all the people in all the countries of the world know who you are. You have to travel the world, shake each hand, kiss each baby. Think of yourself as a politician running for the biggest movie star in the world “, recommended the protagonist of Terminator to Smith.

During this analysis of the Hollywood industry, Smith realized that there are many actors who “They hate traveling, pressure and promoting”, what qualifies as “total madness”. However, this was not the case for Tom Cruise, whose commitment and involvement with his films is unmatched by any other actor. Hence he was in such a privileged situation, which made him come to the conclusion that “He was the head of the pack” and that I should follow their example. But his pace of work was unaffordable.

“I started quietly monitoring all of Tom’s global promotional activities.”writes Smith. “When I came to a country to promote my film, I would ask local film executives to give me Tom’s promotional calendar. And I promised to do two hours more than what he did in all the countries “. But Tom Criase spent up to more than four hours signing autographs for fans in many cities such as Paris, London or Tokyo. In addition, according to Smith writes, he saw how in a promotion in Berlin he was left signing until the last person without caring how long he might be. “Unfortunately, Tom Cruise is a cyborg or there are six”, qualified on his decision to throw in the towel on his goal.

But Will Smith set himself another goal. If he could not beat Tom Cruise on his ground, he would try by other means unattainable for the protagonist of Mission Impossible. Thus, Smith turned to his musical career and ensured that their press tours around the world included live performances at premieres to attract audiences.

“Tom couldn’t do that, nor could Arnold, Bruce or Sly”writes the actor. “I found my way out of the entertainment news segment, into the global news headlines. And once your movie goes from entertainment to news, it’s no longer a movie, it’s a cultural phenomenon. “, concludes on how he started working the immense success that he continues to enjoy today.

