Will Smith got this advice from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Fame is difficult for many actors to handle, which is why Arnold Schwarzenegger gave this advice to Will Smith.

Will Smith is one of the most beloved actors of HollywoodIn addition, he has always been very ambitious, since when he began his film career he set out to be more popular than Tom cruise, the great star of that moment. In order to fulfill his dreams, he received great advice from Arnold schwarzenegger and if we review his way of acting and promoting himself, it seems that he paid attention.

Own Will Smith He has told this anecdote in the book that narrates his memoirs. These were the words of Arnold schwarzenegger:

“You are not a movie star if your films are only successful in the United States. You are not a movie star until all the people in all the countries of the world know who you are. You have to travel the world, shake each hand, kiss each baby. Think of yourself as a politician running to be the biggest movie star in the world. “

It must be recognized that every time Will Smith premieres a movie makes a brutal promotion in many countries wasting charisma and sympathy. That is why it is so famous and loved, we do not know if it will be more or less popular than Tom cruise, but currently it could be said that they are at the same level.

He has several very interesting projects.

Will Smith the film will be released very soon King richard, where he plays the father of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. In addition it will Emancipation which is about a runaway slave traversing the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape the plantation owners who nearly killed him. The Council, a story about the seven African-American crime syndicate that ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 1980s. Fast and Loose which is about the leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss from an attack and when he meets again with his gang, he discovers that things are not what he thinks they are.

What’s more Will Smith also wants to do Bad Boys 4 and Bright 2 In the near future.