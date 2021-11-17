Why Staples Center changes its name to Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center gets a new name for Christmas: Crypto.com Arena.

The downtown Los Angeles headquarters, home to the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, will carry the new name for 20 years under an agreement between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG, the owner and operator of the arena, they announced. both parties on Tuesday. Crypto.com paid more than $ 700 million for the naming rights, according to sources familiar with the terms, making it one of the biggest naming deals in the history of the sport.

The new arena logo will debut on December 25, when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, and all Staples Center signage will be replaced with the new name in June 2022.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek hopes the new name will come to be seen as a sign of the times.

“In the years to come, people will remember this time as the time when cryptocurrencies crossed the chasm into the mainstream,” Marszalek said when called to his home in Hong Kong.

“This is such a brilliant move on the part of the AEG guys, because the next decade belongs to cryptocurrencies,” he said. “And this positions Los Angeles and this particular place right in the center.”

AEG owns several sports teams, including the Kings and Galaxy, and venues, such as LA Live, Oakland Coliseum, and London’s O2 Arena. and is one of the largest event promoters in the country, producing Coachella, among others.

Chief Executive Dan Beckerman said a blockchain finance company was the ideal fit for downtown Los Angeles.

“It’s a match made in heaven, when we think about the kinds of brands we like to partner with,” said Beckerman. “Crypto.com is looking for the most unique brand platform to make a statement and drive adoption, and we are looking for an innovative and forward-thinking company to help us chart a course for the future of sports and entertainment events.” .

AEG and Crypto.com are still calculating exactly how far the partnership will go beyond the name, but the integration of cryptocurrency payments in the arena and online shopping may be on the horizon.

Visitors will see a clear change to the arena entrance from LA Live, next to the Magic Johnson statue, where 3,300 square feet will be converted into a Crypto.com exclusive ‘activation space’ with crypto-centric interactive experiences for fans of the sports or music. . Crypto.com has also signed with the Lakers and Kings as their official crypto partner.

The historic venue got its original name in December 1997, when the then-burgeoning Staples Inc. paid $ 100 million for the rights over 10 years. Beckerman, who was AEG’s chief financial officer when the arena complex was first being developed, said the name’s value was somewhat less certain at the time.

“When we sold the sand, nobody knew what it was, nobody knew what it could be. The center was very different from the center today, ”he said.

But after the Staples Center became home to Lakers teams, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led to three consecutive championships in the early 2000s, after the downtown district around downtown became It became a revived residential and tourist district, and after the place became a frequent venue for major events like the Grammys, its place in the city’s cultural landscape was solidified.

Staples signed a deal in 2009 for the naming rights in perpetuity, but AEG bought the naming rights for an undisclosed sum in 2019. The pandemic put a search for a new name sponsor on hold, but the Crypto.com deal it came to fruition quickly after the talks. started in late summer.

Staples’ fortunes have declined since the late 1990s, but the office supply company still has more than 1,000 stores nationwide and has been on the Fortune 500 for the past 21 years. Crypto.com is 5 years old and its business relies on a form of money that has been officially banned in China, although the company says it complies with all relevant regulations in the countries where it operates. Marszalek has never attended a game at the Staples Center; the Christmas game will be your first visit.

But AEG’s Beckerman said he was impressed by the company’s commitment to the arena. “The long-term part of this is actually more important to us, and they shared this vision,” Beckerman said. Described AEG as “bullish” on cryptocurrencies broader

With 10 million users and 3,000 employees, Crypto.com is a major player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Its main business is running an exchange that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, store them in an online account, and access them with a Visa Rewards debit card, but it also has an NFT wing, cryptocurrency payment software, its own token, and several others. products in the works. Marszalek declined to share specific figures, but said the company reached profitability in early 2021 and its revenue grew 2000% in the past year.

Renaming Staples Center is the latest phase of a marketing blitz for the crypto company. A new ad released by the company in October features Matt Damon chanting the “four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since Roman times … fortune favors the brave.” In November, a handful of billboards with that tagline were put up in cities around the world, and the company ran a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal featuring it.

The company has also signed partnership agreements with the UFC, Formula 1 racing, Philadelphia 76ers, Montreal Canadiens, Italian soccer league Lega Serie A, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, and Twitch Rivals, the sports category of the live streaming service. , in the last year. .

The goal, Marszalek said, is not only to increase brand awareness and market share, but also to underscore the increasing normalization of cryptocurrencies in American society.

Marszalek said that Crypto.com has “an ambition to become one of the top 20 brands in the next 3-5 years, alongside names like Nike or Apple,” with popular sports as a gateway to mass adoption.

In a Morning Consult survey in September, people who identified themselves as avid sports fans were almost three times more likely to say they were familiar with cryptocurrencies than those who had no interest in sports: 66% among avid fans vs. 23% among non-fans. – and some sports leagues have been dabbling in blockchain products in recent years.

In October 2020, the NBA partnered with a Canadian crypto company, Dapper Labs, to create NBA Top Shot, a collection of NFTs that allowed fans and speculators to buy and sell crypto tokens linked to featured NBA clips. (think digital business cards). By March, the Top Shot market had become one of the hottest corners in NFT fashion, racking up $ 230 million in sales, mostly in the secondary market.

The Top Shot market has cooled off since then, even as the total NFT market has continued to rise, but the total value of Top Shot’s NFTs is still estimated at $ 740 million.

LA’s isn’t the first NBA stadium to get a crypto rebranding. In March, cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a company run by the “richest man in crypto,” according to Forbes, which recently moved its headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas, signed a $ 135 million deal for naming rights. 19-year-old for the Miami Heat Arena, formerly named for American Airlines.

Crypto.com paid more than five times more for the rights to the Los Angeles arena, but Marszalek isn’t concerned that the investment won’t work out. “I have no doubt that it was worth it,” he said. “My level of conviction is 100%.”

