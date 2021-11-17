Why Mercedes Wants A Review Of The Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen Incident

After the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the team leader of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, compared the weekend of the race for his team to being hit in the face many times. He said he was “angry” because the decisions of the commissioners of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) They have consistently swung against his team and proceeded to say that, from his perspective, the time for “diplomacy is over.”

Given the force of his words, it was perhaps not surprising that Mercedes wrote to the FIA ​​on Tuesday and requested a review of one of the most controversial incidents of the race. Wolff had described the commissioner’s decision not to investigate the near-collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on lap 48 as “the tip of the iceberg” and “laughable”.

But to understand how we got here, we have to rewind to Friday afternoon at Interlagos and the first decision that was against Mercedes.

In qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race, Hamilton took the position of honor for just 0.4 seconds only to be disqualified from the session when the drag reduction system (DRS, for its acronym in English) in his car failed a routine test. The flap on the rear wing that opens to reduce drag and increase top speed, opened 02.mm more than the 85mm allowed under the rules. It was only on one side (the right, seen from behind) and only when pressure was forced on it, but in the black and white world of technical regulations it was a failure.

Mercedes believed the failure was due to spoiler damage, although the mechanics were not given permission to inspect the components until after race weekend or attempt to fix the damage to show that they intended the spoiler to be legal. In fact, the stewards never doubted the legality of Mercedes’ planned design and agreed that the most likely reason for the wider opening must have been damage. But a failed test is a failed test no matter how it appears, and by the time he stands in front of the stewards they have no choice but to apply the rules and disqualify the car.

Things got murkier on Friday night when it emerged that the only person to touch the wing before the test failed was Hamilton’s title challenger, Max Verstappen. The pilot of Red bull said he was looking for evidence of a different rule violation to explain Mercedes’ impressive right-line speed at Interlagos, but his intervention meant that the investigation had to be suspended until Saturday morning so that the video could be obtained and Verstappen could be summoned to the commissars’ room. Verstappen was fined 50,000 euros for his actions as they violated the ‘closed park’ protocol, but the stewards and Mercedes both agreed that the failed DRS test was unrelated. Soon after the fine was issued to Verstappen, Hamilton was disqualified from the qualifying results due to the DRS test.

Why did Mercedes request a review?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen nearly collided at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

In Saturday’s sprint race, Hamilton battled from last on the grid to fifth in 24 laps – a hugely impressive performance that would have put him fifth on the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix had it not been for a five-place penalty for change engine, which left him tenth. There was no argument about the engine penalty by Mercedes, which the team decided to take after balancing it against the advantage of running a fresh engine in the last four races.

Starting tenth, Hamilton battled across the field to second in the first half of the race before finding Verstappen for the lead. At Turn 4 on lap 48 he had his first clear opportunity to pass his rival for the title, but Verstappen was aggressive on defense and Hamilton went to the outside of Red Bull, who saw both cars drive wide around the corner and into the gravel area.

The incident was noticed by the race control but was not investigated by the stewards on the grounds of the F1 principle of “let them race” that is rarely applied. The idea of ​​”let them compete” dates back several seasons but it remains a confusing concept that is not written in the rules and is often ignored in favor of the current rules in the Sporting Regulations and the International Sporting Code. For example, “forcing another driver off the track” is a violation of Appendix L, Chapter IV Article 2 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, which has been applied several times this year, in particular at the Austrian Grand Prix. when Lando Norris took Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez off the track at Turn 4.

Despite the drama on Lap 48, Hamilton successfully passed Verstappen several laps later to secure the lead. He proceeded to win the race, score 25 points and close the gap against Verstappen in the drivers table at 14 drivers. But the drama does not end there.

After the checkered flag there were rumors that Red Bull might protest Mercedes’ victory based on their suspicions about the rear wing, but team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports, “We are not going to protest in this race”. The way he expresses himself seems to leave the door open for a protest in another round later in the championship, perhaps when Red Bull has achieved clarification on certain issues from the FIA. Although Mercedes could be confident that it can defend itself against any protest about the legality of its car, the prospect of a protest still hangs over the last three races as relations between the teams are at their worst.

And then, just as Mercedes was going to line up for her team photo and open the champagne, her team manager, Ron Meadows, was called into the stewards’ office to explain why Hamilton unbuckled his seatbelts on the lap of slowdown after the checkered flag. The video clearly showed Hamilton with his shoulder belts unfastened as he waved to the crowd and grabbed a Brazilian flag. There was actually no defense for Hamilton’s actions, and so the driver was punished with a financial penalty because he put himself at risk and also set a bad example for the younger drivers in the categories. It all seems fair, but when the stewards first summoned Meadows there was a notion of “Now what?” after so many trips to the stewards’ office on the weekend.

Incredibly the fallout from the Brazilian Grand Prix continues as F1 arrives in Qatar for the next round. When more video emerged of the lap 48 incident of Verstappen’s car Tuesday, Mercedes requested a right to review the decision, not to investigate the Red Bull driver. The forward-looking camera angle of Verstappen’s car was not available to stewards, so it’s entirely possible that it could change your mind on whether it warranted an investigation and whether a penalty should be given.

Follow the action of Formula 1 with races and live qualifying and practice sessions on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN family of channels. Qatar Grand Prix

Friday, November 19

• Practice 1: 5:30 am ET | Practice 2: 9 am ET

Saturday 20 November

• Practice 3: 6 am ET | Qualifying: 9 am ET

Sunday November 21

• Race: 9 am ET

The images themselves show Verstappen very optimistic on his approach to the corner, braking later than Hamilton and unable to load the steering system at an angle that would take him anywhere near the apex or ensure he stayed on the track. But very few people know what it’s like to run a tire-to-tire car under those circumstances, so the judgment of whether he did something inappropriate will likely be decided by the two former drivers of the Brazilian commissioners panel, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Roberto Moreno.

Liuzzi raced in 80 grands prix between 2005 and 2011, including for Red Bull and its junior team, Toro Rosso, before he was cut from his driver program. Moreno’s experience is less recent and the last time he competed in F1 was in 1995. If you accept Mercedes’ right of review, his expert opinions on whether Verstappen made a genuine attempt to take a corner or was intending to put up with his Hamilton’s running position from the track will be crucial to the result.

It’s unclear what that result will be or when it will be announced, but now that the season enters its final three rounds there is a real danger that one of the most exciting championship battles in recent memory will be decided behind closed doors in a stewards office instead of a track.

Why was Mercedes upset with the decisions of the other stewards?

The technical regulation of Formula One is complex but its execution is quite simple. If you fail one of the post-session tests, your car is reported to the stewards and the stewards (assuming the test was performed correctly and the car did indeed fail) are obligated to disqualify the competitor from the results.

Another recent example of a similar situation was the disqualification of Kimi Raikkonen from the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix standings. Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo failed a front wing deflection test due to damage from the previous race and was excluded from the results of classification in Baku. In that instance, the team also had to change the wing specification for the race because it had run out of original space, resulting in a start from the pits on Sunday.

However, there are also histories of cars failing tests due to damage that is not reported to the stewards. These are much more difficult to verify because they never reached the stage where official documents are circulated. But according to some sources, car parts that are easily damaged against curbs, such as the front of the car floor, have failed deflection tests due to damage and the parts have simply been replaced without the need for a penalty.

It is not uncommon for teams to repair cars throughout a race weekend and a list of replaced parts is posted before each race. Teams have also been known to strengthen parts by patching damage to the spoilers or suspension with carbon fiber. However, such repairs on the brand must be done with great care under the ‘closed park’ protocol, so as not to alter the specification of the car or, when patching parts, change its shape so that they no longer meet the standards.

We’d be talking about incredibly small margins that wouldn’t offer a performance advantage, but that was arguably true of the Mercedes DRS thing. It seems that Mercedes’ constant mention of Red Bull repairs to the rear wing in Mexico, which included patching some surfaces of the wing, was a clue that future such repairs could be called into question as well and it wouldn’t take too much to open one. Pandora’s box of questions or even rival car protests.

If Wolff’s message that “the time for diplomacy is over” he meant it seriously, so there is a danger that the later races will be fought both in the inspection areas and the stewards’ office and on the track.