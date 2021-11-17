Why Floyd Mayweather Doesn’t Consider Canelo Alvarez “The Best Pound For Pound”

Mayweather beat Canelo Álvarez in 2013. (Photo: Reuters)

Saul Alvarez He is the man of the moment in boxing. His power and forcefulness inside the ring have led him to unify the four belts of the super middle category. It doesn’t matter who’s on duty, the Canelo takes care of doing his thing and collecting championships. This present, so successful on any front, has led to it being considered by various experts as “The best pound for pound in the world.”

However, despite the praise that rains down on him everywhere, there is a legend of the strungs to whom that qualifier seems imprecise. Is about Floyd mayweather jr, the only boxer who has managed to beat the Guadalajara in his entire career. The Money, who visited Mexico as part of the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council, gave his opinion on the current situation of Álvarez.

The Mexican’s recent victory over Caleb Plant has put on the table a topic that always generates a stir: Is he the best boxer in the world? Money His answer is clear, although he mentioned that everything he said was without disrespect.

“We can’t talk about the best pound for pound when there are a lot of fighters out there,” said the former boxer for Boxing Bob.

Álvarez currently holds four world championships. (Photo: Ed Mulholland / AFP)

The categories of professional boxing make it difficult to establish such an absolute judgment about who is the most dominant of the fighters. “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Canelo, but there are many champions like Gervonta davis, who has proven to be one of the best out there now and is one of the best pound by pound, ”Mayweather argued about the super featherweight figure.

Just when he was talking about the best fighters of today, Money listed one of the possible rivals of Saúl for next year, as is the Mexican American David benavidez. Both David and his father have already expressed their desire to face the king of the super middlemen. “As well as Terence Crawford, David Benavidez or Errol Spence. There are many champions who are not receiving the credit, “he said about various names that do not have the reflections they deserve.

The only professional stain that Álvarez has in the ring has to do, precisely, with Floyd, whom he faced in 2013 in a fight that caused great excitement in the world of boxing. Finally the American surpassed the Canelo by unanimous decision. Since then, Álvarez has never lost a fight again. The closest thing was the tie he had with Gennady Golovkin in September 2017.

Money accepted that the age difference worked in his favor when he fought the Mexican. (Photo: AFP)

He also made reference to that confrontation Money during your interview. He recalled that at that time there was a marked difference in ages that could well play in his favor in a decisive way, according to his own evaluations of the combat. He said that if both of them had faced each other at 23 years old (the age of the Aztec at the time of the fight) things “They would have been different”. In 2013 Mayweather was 36 years old and already a living legend of the sport of cauliflower ears.

Floyd does not forget the fight and keeps alive his respect for everything that represents the career of Saúl Álvarez. “We had a chance to crash (Canelo and me), two undefeated fighters and we gave people what they wanted to see. We had a great game of chess. As I said, Canelo He is a very tough competitor, a tough fighter and he is one of the faces of the sport of boxing ”.

The fight had such an impact at the time that, eight years away, it still ranks in the top five best-selling events of all time.

