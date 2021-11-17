Who is the Liga MX goalkeeper couple that is having a new profile?

You want to be the new OnlyFans star! She is the partner of one of the goalkeepers of Liga MX who is launching a profile on the popular platform. Did you already know her?

More and more celebrities, influencers, youtubers and daring people in general decide to try their luck on the popular platform of OnlyFans. The platform has become a source of high income for many personalities, like recently the partner of a La Liga MX goalkeeper who is having a new profile on OnlyFans, discover who is it.

Famous like Bella Thorne, Cardi B and the Mexican Yanet Garcia have found in OnlyFans an extra platform for their Social networks to share exclusive photos, videos and private messages with your followers in exchange for a economic remuneration, which is obtained through the monthly fees paid by fans for said content.

Content creators can choose to launch their OnlyFans free or for charging a fee, which has helped many buy trucks, pay for trips or just live off your OnlyFans earnings. Many profiles belong to single girls or women who have partners who support their entrepreneurship. Will this be the case?

Who is the Liga MX goalkeeper couple that OnlyFans already has?

This time it is Mariana Clemente, a couple of Alfredo Pollo Saldívar, team goalkeeper Toluca, with whom he has formed a family with three children. The pair of the Mexican goalkeeper has taken advantage of your popularity on Instagram, where it has more than 22 thousand followers, to promote your new OnlyFans account, with a photo and the phrase: “I that you subscribed me to my only, link in my bio!”.

Subscribing to Mariana Clemente’s profile on OnlyFans costs $ 10 per month, and with only 8 posts and a few days after announcing it, it has already got 422 likes. In addition to offering subscription packages to its followers of 3 and 6 months.

For his part, Pollo Saldívar has not made any comment about it, the goalkeeper for now is concentrating on trying to consolidate with the Red Devils.