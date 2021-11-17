Who is Kelly Bensimon, Alex Rodriguez’s romance?

Several months have passed since Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López announced their breakup. Since then, “The Diva of the Bronx” rebuilt his life with his old love Ben Affleck while the former greatdeliga focused more on his businesses and his daughters.
However, during this time Rodríguez has been linked with various personalities, although nothing has prospered. Now, the site Page Six reported about a new possible romance of the businessman: it is Kelly Bensimon. The source informed the media that the former athlete would be interested, although at the moment nothing would have happened between them.
Bensimon is a model, writer, and television actress. She became famous after participating in two seasons of the Real Housewives of New York series, where she became one of the stars. In addition, she wrote several books and worked as a former editor for “Elle Accessories.”
Kelly Bensimon was born on May 1, 1968 in Rockford, United States. Is 53 years old.
On Instagram Kelly Bensimon has 356 thousand followers and a verified account: @kellybensimon.
Bensimon has a net worth of $ 20 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site.
Regarding her private life, Bensimon is the mother of two women: Sean Louise, born in 1998, and Thaddeus Ann, born in 2000; As a result of her marriage to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, whom she divorced in 2007 after 10 years of relationship.