Who is Kelly Bensimon, Alex Rodriguez’s romance?

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
28

Several months have passed since Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López announced their breakup. Since then, “The Diva of the Bronx” rebuilt his life with his old love Ben Affleck while the former greatdeliga focused more on his businesses and his daughters.

However, during this time Rodríguez has been linked with various personalities, although nothing has prospered. Now, the site Page Six reported about a new possible romance of the businessman: it is Kelly Bensimon. The source informed the media that the former athlete would be interested, although at the moment nothing would have happened between them.

Bensimon is a model, writer, and television actress. She became famous after participating in two seasons of the Real Housewives of New York series, where she became one of the stars. In addition, she wrote several books and worked as a former editor for “Elle Accessories.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here