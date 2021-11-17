Who is behind Nicole Kidman’s sexiest dress?

With permission from the CFDA awards, the accolades coincided with other premium category awards, the CMA Awards, a lesser-known but so relevant musical date that featured on its red carpet icons such as Katy Perry and Nicole Kidman, who chose what is possibly the most surprising and sensual look in its history. The actress has once again relied on the ‘fashion expertise’ of the acclaimed stylist Julia von Boehm to shape her stunning ‘big guy brand’ look, an ‘ab flash’ design that has been applauded and praised by fashion experts, fellow filmmakers and, of course, her fans.

Nicole Kidman. (Reuters / Wade Payne)

The Australian left the audience speechless with her asymmetric black dress with ‘cut out’ motifs and a maxi-side opening in the Angelina Jolie style, a look from the spring-summer 2022 collection of Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent that the creative director of the brand himself has been in charge of sharing with pride on his social networks. Nicole Kidman’s incredible golden jewels are from Ilias LALAoUNIS and they are the perfect accessory for a dress so revealing with which the actress shows off her abs.

She herself shared an image in which she poses in bed with her look, which she accompanies with an affectionate message of love for her husband. “At the CMA Awards with my ‘Wild Heart’, Keith Lionel.” The singer, who was awarded at the gala, sang ‘Wild Heart’ during the evening, which is why the message was even more romantic. Reese witherspoon, who praised her friend’s outfit by signing the photo with llama emojis, even the model Miranda kerr, who wrote a meaning “You are incredible”, followers and friends have praised the impressive outfit, which stands out even more thanks to the glamorous makeup of Kate synnott and the ‘effortless-glam’ hairstyle she has shaped Kylee Heath.

Without a doubt, Nicole Kidman has found her best style ally in Julia von Boehm, as the stylist has given her dressing room a 180 degree turn. Together they have managed to make different and sensual black dresses the best stylistic allies of the actress, who increasingly dares with more avant-garde proposals.

We recently saw her clad in a design with which she paid tribute to Madonna in ‘Like a Virgin’ by AF Factory, which she accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and in which his gloves and Harry Winston jewels gave the ensemble a transgressive twist.

To go to the James Corden show, he opted for a simple bodysuit of Wolford, that he raised thanks to an impressive silver maxi skirt of Brandon Maxwell.

Another of her most surprising and daring outfits is this halter neckline dress embellished with sparkling chains, a ‘custom made’ design by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton with which Nicole proved to be in a new phase of style not without sensuality, daring and of course, elegance and glamor.