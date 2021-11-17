Where is Profeco? Palacio de Hierro refuses to sell laptop for a penny in Buen Fin

Like every year, in The good end, there are companies that refuse to respect the advertised offers that are sometimes treated as an error, as in the case of Palacio de Hierro that refused to sell a laptop advertised for sale at a penny.

And there is always at least one company that makes a mistake when offering a product, and in this case Palacio de Hierro made the mistake of selling a laptop for a penny.

@Profeco I try to buy my laptop at a great price at @palaciohierro but they won’t let me buy it pic.twitter.com/FkYPP1IdFt – Bruno ML (@Brundito) November 11, 2021

The foregoing was made known through social networks, in which a consumer clearly showed how a laptop was offered for just a penny from the Palacio de Hierro page.

The user explained that he decided to purchase the offer, but the department store page did not allow it, That is why the consumer complained to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

The user shared a video in which he tries to buy a laptop from the Lenovo brand which is marked with a price of 0.01 pesos.

However, when you want to make the purchase, the Palacio de Hierro page does not allow you to make the purchase and a legend appears that says “¡WE’RE SORRY! ”.

In addition, it explains that the page or the product you are looking for is not available and asks to try again later or call the customer service number 5547429945.

Another Twitter user, identified as @Josuemvf, reported flaws in the Palacio de Hierro website.

In addition, he demanded that they not answer him that they would speak privately with him and better start to solve the problem.

In addition, he accused the problems with the department store page with Profeco and recalled that failures affect customers.

Finally, the user claimed that with the problems on the Palacio de Hierro website, not everyone has the same possibility of buying at The Good End 2021.

It should be noted that neither Profeco nor Palacio de Hierro have responded publicly to the complaints of both users, which were made on the afternoon of November 11 while El Buen Fin 2021 is taking place.

