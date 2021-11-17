When Taylor Swift sounded too pop for ‘Red’ … and was ahead of the sound ‘1989’ – jenesaispop.com

Back in 2011 or 2012, Taylor Swift put a great pop song in a bottle and released it into the sea. 9 years later it has returned to his hands thanks to the reissue of ‘Red’, his second rerecorded album, and he has taken it out of the bottle so that everyone can listen to it.

‘Message in a Bottle’ is one of the previously unreleased tracks from the ‘Red’ stage that Taylor has featured on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. A subject that is condemned to go unnoticed because it appears in number 25 of the sequence … or not, because at the end of the day its authors are none other than Max Martin and Shellback, in addition to Taylor herself, and we must not forget that ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ is being a great success. »Bop» to singing? In this case, yes.

‘Red’ was the album on which Taylor Swift took her first steps towards pop music without abandoning the country roots from which she came. ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’, the lead single, fused Max Martin’s infallible pop formula with the guitars and yeehaws of American-rooted music, and ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ flirted with what was then known as dubstep. But ‘Message in a Bottle’ was the most pop song of all, so much so that it anticipated the sound of ‘1989’ and ended up relegated to Taylor’s chamber of unreleased tracks, probably for all these reasons.

When listening to ‘Red’ it becomes clear why ‘Message in a Bottle’ did not make the cut: of the pop songs included in the original edition of the album, of which there were not so many, perhaps it is not the most powerful of everybody. However, ‘Message in a Bottle’ already advances the sound of ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’ due to its mix of Katy Perry dance-pop and acoustic guitars, and it does so literally because ‘Message in a Bottle’ was in fact the first song that Taylor wrote with Max Martin and Shellback.

Heard today with new ears, ‘Message in a Bottle’ sounds like a lost single: its chorus couldn’t be more addictive when it boosts the sound of guitars, and melodically it almost asks for a verse with Carly Rae Jepsen. He may not be as dynamic or authentically Taylor as’ We Are Never ‘, although his lyrics about telling a guy you like him through a secret message sent in a bottle is, but at least’ Message in a Bottle ‘Yes you can consider another great composition associated with Max Martin and company.

