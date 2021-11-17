WhatsApp, how to block a contact without realizing it

If you are one of those who uses WhatsApp most of the day to keep in touch with friends and family but there are certain contacts that you prefer to avoid, we tell you how to block them without them noticing.

This platform of instant messaging is one of the most important in the world due to the ease of being able to send messages, photos, videos, make video calls, among other things, easily and simply, without having to pay for it.

How to block a contact from not realizing it

The first thing you should know is that the “normal” option to block a contact could cause the other person to realize it since among other things, it is evident that they will not be able to see your profile picture, your last connection time , etc.

In the same way, if he wants to contact you, he will not be able to do so, therefore, we tell you a trick with which you can block him without him knowing it since your profile photo, your status will continue to appear, and you may even keep sending messages even if you don’t read them.

What you have to do is mute the conversation of one or more contacts that you choose, one of the advantages is that this option is available for both individual chats and WhatsApp groups.

In this way, you will not receive notifications of the messages they send you, the time you can silence a contact can be for eight hours, a week or even forever and the best of all is that the other person will never be aware of it. that no message appears specifying it.

So if there is someone you want to avoid or stop receiving annoying notifications, this option is quite useful and without the need for external applications. In case you want to receive notifications from said contact again, you just have to deactivate the option to mute the conversation.

