What were the consequences of Mexico’s defeats to the United States and Canada?

The falls on this FIFA date have left the Mexican National Team in serious trouble in the Concacaf octagonal.

The defeats that Mexico suffered before USA and Canada they had several repercussions in different ways. On the one hand, there is the latent risk of the playoffs. However, there is also the fact of moving away in the FIFA classification of the teams that will be seeded, in addition to losing the first place in the Concacaf ranking and that the process of Gerardo Martino has begun to stagger.

Being seeded in Qatar 2022 is at risk

In the last FIFA classification, which was published on October 21, the team occupied ninth position, close to occupying the area of ​​the teams that will be seeded in the draw for Qatar 2022, which will take place on March 31, 2022. However, after the defeats against USA and Canada, El Tri will lag behind in the rankings and will move away from the teams that aspire to be in Pot 1.

Stop being the first in the Concacaf ranking

Mexico it will cease to be the first in the Concacaf classification. The confederation published the latest ranking on November 1, which was led by the selection of Gerardo Martino, followed by USA and Canada. After the defeats on the seventh and eighth round of the octagonal, the Mexican selection you will lose places in that table.

The Mexican National Team stayed on the brink of the play-off after the defeats on the November FIFA date. Getty Images

Losing lead and undefeated, in addition to approaching the playoff

The Mexican team reached the November FIFA Date as leader of the Concacaf octagonal with 14 units. However, after the matches against USA and Canada they fell to third place, tied in points with Panama, a team that El Tri surpasses on goal difference, but the canaleros are the ones who currently occupy the place of reclassification.

Management of the Tata Martino begins to falter

Gerardo Martino adds 45 games directed with the Mexican team, of which he has won 33, tied five and lost seven. Of the defeats that the ‘Tata’ has on the Tri bench, two were reaped during the last FIFA Date, which began to shake his process with the Aztec team.

The fall before USA took great magnitude because Mexico He had lost to the Stars and Stripes in the Nations Leagues and the Gold Cup finals, both in 2021. Later, the defeat against Canada it sharpened the moment of selection.

The margin of error for Mexico decreased

The two defeats, before USA and Canada, compromised the future of the Mexican team. Although El Tri could regain the lead on the next FIFA Date, at the moment it is closer to reaching the playoffs, the place that Panama currently occupies, an opponent that it will face in February, a match that could become a direct duel to be waged. the reclassification area.