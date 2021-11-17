What was Jake Gyllenhaal’s reaction to ‘All too well’ and the new songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’?

It is said that the actor does not like pop and that, for this reason, his ex makes reference (in ‘We are never, ever, getting back together’, also from ‘Net‘) who listens to independent albums that she considers cooler than hers.

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Aniston also appear to be involved in Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s controversial ex relationship, as the talented composer remembers in ‘All too well ‘ that the film producer also stood her up on her birthday and that she was so sad that an ‘actress’ (Jen?) asked her what was wrong if turning 21 was supposed to be fun. However, the suspicion is that Gyllenhaal he was sneaking out with the co-star from the movie they were starring in together at the time: Anne in ‘Love and other drugs’!

And if you wonder why Swift appears dressed as a bride in her last video (whose screenplay and direction were provided by Blake Lively), the answer could be that (perhaps) the rumor that Stephen Gyllenhaal’s son claimed that Taylor she was ‘so obsessed’ that she carried a ‘wedding dress’ in her trunk.

Finally, one of the most important hidden messages that has generated endless theories on the web is the meaning of ‘scarf‘ from Taylor Swift (that Jake gyllenhaal stayed since she forgot her at her sister, Maggie’s house, within a week of starting her Romance). Both in ‘All too well‘ like in ‘I bet you think about me‘appears that scarf (albeit in different colors), which perhaps proves the assumption that she uses that garment as a metaphor that she lost her virginity to him.