What to watch on TV today? Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | TV

Eighth season of ‘The Flash’

Barry Allen dons the suit of The Flash again to live the new adventures of the DC Comics sprinter, which now reach the eighth season. This new installment The Flash rIt takes the events that occurred at the end of the previous season, the filming of which was interrupted due to the pandemic. Iris West finds herself trapped beyond the mirror without being able to return to her dimension and with the danger of being trapped forever in that dark reverse.

15.00 / Novistar Classics

‘Excalibur’

United Kingdom, 1981 (121 minutes). Director: John Boorman. Performers: Gabriel Byrne, Nicholas Clay, Helen Mirren, Nicol Williamson.

Magic, hatred and revenge come together in this famous production that is, without a doubt, the best and most well-known recreation of the adventures of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table that has been shot. Good exteriors and an excellent soundtrack round out the quality of an almost perfect story, since perfection does not exist, which envelops the viewer with its magic as it progresses.

16.24 / AMC

‘Pulp Fiction’

United States, 1994 (147 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel.

After pleasantly surprising everyone with Reservoir Dogs, his debut feature, the always particular Quentin Tarantino once again shows his genius in this extremely interesting action film that won, among other awards, the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Sex, drugs and curious gangsters take center stage in this brilliant story full of action and great music. But, without a doubt, one of the successes of the film is the presence of an invaluable John Travolta and his co-stars.

18.48 / Movistar Comedy

‘When you least expect it’

Something’s gotta give. United States, 2003 (122 minutes). Director: Nancy Meyers. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand.

In this sympathetic review of the eternal war of the sexes, Nancy Meyers (What do women think about?) He decided to be ironic about intergenerational relationships and at the same time, show that romance and passion in adulthood are as strong and as real as at 25 years old. A measured script and the great performance of Diane Keaton (Golden Globe for her performance and Oscar nomination) do the rest.

19.50 / Movistar Drama

‘Kramer vs. Kramer’

Kramer versus Kramer. United States, 1979 (101 minutes). Director: Robert Benton. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Jane Alexander.

Five oscars, Among them, a film, director, actor and actress, vouch for the quality of this dramatic story of marital conflicts and paternity problems that put millions of viewers in the throat. Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman led the cast of this well-known title, from which a number of boring and tearful sequels derived.

20.26 / AXN White

‘Bangkok Dangerous’

United States, 2008 (100 minutes). Directors: Oxide and Danny Pang. Performers: Nicolas Cage, Charlie Yeung, Chakrit Yamnam.

The Pang brothers are self-versioning (10 years ago they made this same film with Thai production and few media) in this entertaining mix of intrigue and action. At the head of the cast is the expressionless but efficient Nicolas Cage. Many shots and some interesting scenes.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Joaquín has fun in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight The anthill receives a visit from a good friend of the program, the Betis player Joaquín Sánchez, who comes to present the television program Joaquin, the rookie, in which he will debut as a presenter. In this new adventure, the soccer player will get closer to the professions of the most famous faces in the country, singers, actors, cooks, presenters, athletes … In each episode, a guest will help Joaquín discover all the secrets of his work. The athlete will know his life to try to find his new profession.

22.00 / Telecinco

Female bonfire in ‘The Island of Temptations’

The first appointments and celebrations in both towns have generated the first approaches and connections. The most outstanding images of what happened with the boys in Villa Playa will be seen by their partners in the first bonfire ceremony of The Island of Temptations. Sandra Barneda will access both villas to show some details of the first two nights of coexistence, which destabilizes the confidence of some of the protagonists of Villa Paraíso and causes a change in attitude in the residents of Villa Playa, who choose to let themselves go. The liberation that some of them exhibits by participating in daring games activates for the first time the light of temptation in Villa Paraíso.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Mama Maria’

The daronne. France, 2020n (104 minutes). Director: Jean-Paul Salomé. Performers: Isabelle Huppert, Hippolyte Girardot, Liliane Rovère.

A discreet translator of the anti-drug squad who goes to the other side when by chance of fate a large amount of hashish falls into her hands is the protagonist of this police comedy that offers a sharp look at the world of drug trafficking, skillfully combining irony , drama and suspense. The person in charge of giving life to this character created by the novelist Cayre based on her own experiences as a criminal lawyer, is the always effective Isabelle Huppert, the real Alma mater of the movie.

22.30 / Movistar Series

Conflicts with ‘Riverdale’ return

After the explosion that ended the fifth season of Riverdale, A new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the most powerful couple in town, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity surely won’t last.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘The objective’ flies to La Palma

The team of The objective It travels to the island of La Palma two months after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Live, from the island, Ana Pastor will be with the protagonists of these sixty days in which La Palma has been declared a catastrophic zone due to the influence of the volcano. From the Tajuya viewpoint, he will be with families of those affected, with the military of the Spanish Navy and will interview various experts on the matter.

22.35 / Neox

‘Edison, lawless city’

Edison. United States, 2005 (97 minutes). Director: David Burke. Performers: Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Justin Timberlake.

With a cast of the best known (commanded by the always effective Morgan Freeman and with the first film foray of Justin Timberlake), the newcomer David Burke makes a film of police environments that delves into the ins and outs of abuse of power. Although everything sounds already seen, you can give it a try.

22.40 / Nova

‘They say over there’

Rumor has it. United States, 2005 (96 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner (When Harry found Sally) was commissioned to shoot this film, which borrows the controversial plot of The graduate to put together an entertaining romantic comedy, starring the television Jennifer Aniston and the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner.

22.40 / The 1

Los del Río’s ‘Blood Ties’

Blood ties this week receives Los del Río and some of his great friends on the set to pay tribute to the musical duo that has the best-selling song in Spain and the second that has been the longest on charts like Billboard. A program that will learn about the history of Antonio and Rafael, who are turning 60 on stage. Carmen Tello, the bullfighter Espartaco, the singer Juan Antonio Valderrama, César Cadaval, Joaquín Hurtado, Paloma Barrientos and Charo Reina discover who Antonio and Rafael are when they come off the stage. In the debate with Boris Izaguirre to pay tribute to the duo, Francisco Rivera, Norma Duval, Paloma García Pelayo, José Miguel Fernández Sastrón and Joaquín Hurtado.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Sports violence in ‘ACI’

This Wednesday, the action returns with ACI: High Intellectual Capacity, A series that mixes the crime genre with drama and comedy and stars Audrey Fleurot as Morgane, a cleaning employee with a high IQ, who will end up as the Lille police adviser in the investigation of cases. In this installment, titled ‘Hep and soja’, Alex Viniali, a member of a group of violent supporters of the Lille team, is found dead in a football locker room. Théa, Morgane’s daughter, helps investigators solve this case, as an intern at the DIPJ for a few days.

23.30 / COSMO

‘Gangs of New York’

United States, 2002 (166 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Díaz, Liam Neeson.

Martin Scorsese pays the ultimate tribute to his beloved New York. And he does it with a large budget that allowed him, among other things, to perfectly recreate the atmosphere of the time (1860) and have a great cast. A brilliant study of New York’s historical identity, highlighting the impressive work of Daniel Day-Lewis, who embodies the role of the bloodthirsty mob boss Bill, The Butcher. Incomprehensibly, he did not take any of the 10 Oscars for which he was a candidate.

0.15 / The 2

‘En portada’ analyzes the future of Cuba

Five years after the death of Fidel Castro, the island is experiencing a crucial moment and the population has lost the fear of going out on the streets. The new president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, faces enormous challenges. an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst since the start of the Special Period, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of aid from Moscow or queues for food and medicine add to the blackouts and havoc caused by the pandemic of the Covid-19. On the front page premieres the report ‘After Fidel’ in which he portrays the current situation and the future of the island of Cuba with two journalists of opposite ideologies: Waldo Fernández, anti-Castro and Cristina Escobar, fidelista.

