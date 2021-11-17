What is a stroke and what to do in this emergency?

Cerebral Vascular Disease (CVD), which could lead to a strokeIt is a neurological disorder characterized by its sudden onset, with possible symptoms, causing sequelae and death; it is the most common cause of disability in adults and one of the leading causes of death in Mexico; we remind you to do in case of this emergency.

According to the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery “Manuel Velasco Suárez” of the Ministry of Health, a stroke It occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted and brain cells begin to die, which can cause long-term damage.

The three types of stroke or CVD are: thrombotic, embolic, and hemorrhagic.

In the former, blood flow from a cerebral artery is blocked due to a clot that forms within the artery. Atherosclerosis, which is the accumulation of fatty deposits on the walls of the arteries, causes a narrowing of the blood vessels and is responsible for the formation of these clots.

Embolic CVD occurs when the clot originates in some remote part of the brain; for example, in the heart and a portion of the clot (an embolus) breaks off and is carried by the bloodstream to the brain.

The clot reaches a point that is narrow enough that it cannot continue and plugs the blood vessel, cutting off the blood supply. This sudden block is called an embolism.

While the hemorrhagic o

stroke

, is caused by the rupture and bleeding of a blood vessel in the brain.

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Some red flags that should be taken into account according to the

health authorities

are:

Numbness

Weakness or paralysis of the face, arm, or leg on one or both sides of the body that comes on suddenly

Sudden blurred vision or reduced vision in one or both eyes

Sudden onset of dizziness

Loss of balance or falls without explanations

Sudden inability to communicate, either due to difficulty speaking or understanding

Sudden onset of severe headache with no known cause

These warning signs can last for only a few minutes and then disappear, or they can precede a more serious CVD and require immediate medical attention.

What to do in a stroke emergency?

A cerebrovascular event is a medical emergency and every minute counts, because the longer the interruption of blood flow to the brain lasts, the greater the damage.

Therefore, it is necessary that at the first symptom, receive immediate medical attention since it can save the life of the person and reduce the effects of the accident.

Also, take into account that the factors that increase the probability of having a stroke are suffering from diseases related to high blood pressure,

heart diseases

or uncontrolled diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking.

Experts recommend exercising regularly, avoiding foods high in cholesterol, maintaining adequate body weight, and controlling heart disease and diabetes.