What a deal! Jennifer Lawrence revealed behind-the-scenes details of Don’t Look Up

USA-. Netflix released the full trailer of his great cinematographic bet Don´t Look Up, a film starring Meryl streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah hill, among others. The Hunger Games actress spoke to Vanity fair and revealed fun and important behind-the-scenes moments for the film that will premiere on December 24.

On Don´t Look Up, Jonah hill plays the son and chief of staff of the president of USA played by the great Meryl streep. For some scenes the actor had to improvise heartbreaking phrases. “He is the worst,” he said Lawrence to Vanity fair on his character, adding that it was “really difficult to film with Jonah and not ruin take after take with so much laughs.”

“We once spent a whole day on him just improving his insults against me. It was incredible. He and Meryl are the only ones who should do that kind of improv. He is a master of comedy. We all did some things, but not as well as Jonah, “he added. Lawrence. The actress also joked about the role of Streep: “It was our last option, unfortunately, many other actresses turned it down and we ended up with Meryl Streep.”

Lawrence He also talked about how it felt to meet Ariana Grande, who is also part of the cast of the film directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short). “That was one of the coolest days of my life. I took a photo with her; she looked like a winner of a radio contest. ” The actress added that the pop star “couldn’t be nicer” in person.

In a press release DiCaprio talked about going back to work with Streep and Hill: “I haven’t worked with Meryl since she was 18, so witnessing her mastery as an actress was a real gift. And then putting her in a room with Jonah, who I see as one of the greatest improv actors in the world, was inspiring. They nailed their characters, which was a huge motivation for Jen and me for the rest of the movie. “



