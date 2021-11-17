Well-being as a remedy for loneliness

“The confinements have made a deep reflection as a society and, many people, being deprived of the usual social relationships, have had to deal with their loneliness. In reality, the covid will pass, but the great pandemic of this century is precisely that, loneliness, the lack of personal contact. We think of the elderly, the most affected and who have seen the routine of months in silence, but we also have to think about the number of people who live alone and who have had to endure days and, later, months, without physical contact ”Some psychologists explain.

That is what explains the increase in massage services, which are currently serving as a refuge for a percentage of society that seeks to alleviate this lack of physical contact.

“Well-being is an aspiration to which, after all the conflict of the year and a half that we have carried on, a remedy is being sought. Massages, with the intimacy and physical contact that they provide, apart from providing added relaxation, also produce a pleasure by touch that many have forgotten. Hence the growing demand for tantric, erotic or Californian massages, among others. We are looking for a sensation that, due to current times, relieves tension and creates an atmosphere and a feeling of well-being to cope with the day to day, ”explained from Elite Massages Bilbao.

Despite the fact that, in most cases, this type of service is thought to be exclusively aimed at the male public, nothing is further from the truth. Massages seek well-being, regardless of being a man or a woman. The atmosphere, aroma and touch when loosening the small knots benefits both men and women. In fact, it is they who, increasingly, seek this type of experience in endorsed centers and with the discretion they provide. It is a small oasis that alleviates loneliness.