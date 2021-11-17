We recommend these 10 best non-legendary Pokémon for Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

Surely many of you will already be thinking about which Pokémon will be part of your team when you buy Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl at the end of this month. Well, here we bring you some recommendations that we have received recently.

From ScreenRant, they have sent us a list that includes those that, according to their criteria, are the best Pokémon in Sinnoh removing the legendary. These are non-legendary creatures that can nevertheless play a good role in Pokémon battles.

Here they are:

Magnezone For his Special Attack, he is next to a decent Defense and a great Special Defense. Of course, you have to be careful with the Earth type.

For his Special Attack, he is next to a decent Defense and a great Special Defense. Of course, you have to be careful with the Earth type. Infernape he ranks as the best starter for his Physical and Special Attack stats.

he ranks as the best starter for his Physical and Special Attack stats. Rhyperior Well, even though it does not have a Special Attack, it is a Pokémon specialized in physical attacks. We only have to take into account its low Special Defense and Speed, as well as the Grass and Water types.

Well, even though it does not have a Special Attack, it is a Pokémon specialized in physical attacks. We only have to take into account its low Special Defense and Speed, as well as the Grass and Water types. Tangrowth It does not have extreme vulnerabilities and its high Defense stands out. What it doesn’t have is too much Special Defense and Speed.

It does not have extreme vulnerabilities and its high Defense stands out. What it doesn’t have is too much Special Defense and Speed. Mamoswine he has a great HP stat, as well as a decent Defense and a somewhat mediocre Special Defense. It stands out for its Attack and good combination of types, Ice and Earth.

he has a great HP stat, as well as a decent Defense and a somewhat mediocre Special Defense. It stands out for its Attack and good combination of types, Ice and Earth. Togekiss it has relatively high Defense and Special Defense. She now has a Fairy-type, which makes her even better, and her Special Attack allows her to use strong special moves.

it has relatively high Defense and Special Defense. She now has a Fairy-type, which makes her even better, and her Special Attack allows her to use strong special moves. Electivire He stands out for his Attack and Speed, and he can also learn movements of different types.

He stands out for his Attack and Speed, and he can also learn movements of different types. Lucario It also stands out for its Attack and Special Attack, and for being able to use many powerful movements with a low level.

It also stands out for its Attack and Special Attack, and for being able to use many powerful movements with a low level. Garchomp It has great Speed ​​and Attack, and can also resist several blows with its Defense and Special Defense. Of course, we must be careful with his weakness to Ice.

It has great Speed ​​and Attack, and can also resist several blows with its Defense and Special Defense. Of course, we must be careful with his weakness to Ice. Magmortar It has a great Special Attack that we can take advantage of with its Fire type.

What do you think the list? Do you agree with her? Do not hesitate to leave other recommendations in the comments.

