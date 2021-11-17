We decipher the hidden messages of the Taylor Swift video clip directed by Blake Lively

The (re) release of the highly anticipated album Red: Taylor´s Version from Taylor Swift has revolutionized social networks, and the video clip of I bet you think about me -which has seen the light just a few hours ago- has become one of its greatest musical hits in record time. But like all great successes, there is always a reason behind it: keep reading because we explain the reasons why the project ‘more red’ of the artist is a true statement of intent. And attention, we anticipate that one of the most beloved characters of the series Gossip girl It has a lot to do with it!

Between the different scenes in which always appears with pieces in red, -the wardrobe has been in charge of Joseph Cassell Falconer-, his fans have found hidden messages and references that have not gone unnoticed at all. A six-minute short film masterpiece directed by one of the greatest movie stars, Blake Lively, the same as customized his Manolo Blahnik heels with a nail polish. With this impressive work, which exceeds 8 million views In less than 24 hours, the actress has made her production director debut and the Pennsylvania singer has once again become a role model. We tell you the most striking moments of the clip, what is your favorite?

