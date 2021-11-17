Warriors’ golden start has not only been driven by Steph Curry

After the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are back. Despite Sunday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they have a league-best 11 wins, and six seasons after winning a record 73 games, they are on track to 69 wins. They appear to have rediscovered their championship-winning recipe from the 2010s, updated it, and are using it to cook up the rest of the league.

On Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Golden State faces its biggest game of the season so far against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Before the season even kicked off, the betting books had labeled Brooklyn the favorite to win it all, but after just a month off the bell, Durant’s former Bay Area teammates are the ones playing the game. best basketball in the league.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have emerged as serious contenders to win their fourth NBA title this season. They have returned to being a two-way behemoth, charting a familiar set of elite stat indicators that recall their streaks to the title over the past decade. Once again, they are among the league leaders in offensive and defensive efficiency, ranking second in points scored per 100 possessions and first in points allowed.

The Warriors won five consecutive Western Conference championships in part because they ranked in the top three in offensive efficiency in each of those seasons. But after a series of high-profile starts and injuries, the Warriors’ once fierce offense spent the past two seasons near the bottom of the league, ranked 20th in 2020-21 and last in 2019-20, when Curry lost. all except five games. This season, Golden State’s powerful offense is back, defined by three main characteristics:

Fast Pace: Golden State is ranked fifth in pace and first in fast break points per game.

Great ball movement: The Warriors are number one in assists per game and in assist percentage.

Elite Shooting: Coach Steve Kerr’s roster is ranked first in triples per game, percentage of effective field goals and true shooting percentage.

No one is scoring more points per game this year than the Warriors, in part because they are getting clean looks at the rim more than any other team in the league. Based on the Second Spectrum shooting quality measure – which estimates the anticipated effective percentage of field goals for every shot in the league using factors such as shooting location, proximity of the defender, and the shooter’s ability to shoot – the shooter’s offense. Golden State is creating the highest quality shots in the NBA this season. And the ball doesn’t stick much in the bay – the Warriors have the fewest dribbles per hit and the lowest average hit time, too.

It all starts with Curry, who is not only one of the most dangerous scorers in the league right now, but also one of the best playmakers. He has always had a great sense of the game and a knack for organizing his teammates, but at 33, he could have his best season as a passer.

Consider that of the 45 NBA quarterbacks who have created at least 100 assist opportunities this season, no quarterback has created more efficient opportunities than Curry. The Warriors are averaging a ridiculous 1.34 points per shot these times. Curry’s assists have also enhanced many of the position players’ scoring abilities well, and players such as Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II possess higher effective field goal percentage than Curry. .

Kerr’s moving offense has always done a good job of creating opportunities for catching looks and shooting from afar, but the fact that this team is hitting 11.1 catches and shooting 3s per 100 possessions, number one in the league, Without the injured Klay Thompson, one of the best catch-and-shoot specialists in league history, he must terrify the rest of the league.

Right now, the Warriors’ starting five, which consists of Curry, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole, is racking up 115.8 points per 100 possessions, which is elite, but again, it should only improve when Thompson returns. to action. Thompson has a 41.9% 3-point shooting percentage, second only to Curry among players who attempt at least five 3-pointers per game.

But while we’ve all come to expect stunning numbers from the Warriors’ offense, the team is scarier when Green and his defense play well, and that’s exactly what is happening again this year. In two of their three title runs, the Warriors also possessed a top-three defense, and if current trends continue, they could maintain that feat this season. If they do, they are a major threat to pick up another Larry O’Brien. It’s that simple.

Green is the undisputed leader of the Warriors’ fierce defense, which is forcing opponents to take the hardest second shots in the league, as measured by Second Spectrum shooting quality.

The Warriors’ defensive success begins at the point of attack, where they are among the best teams in the league at drowning out the curtain and throw-off actions of their rivals. By limiting their opponents to just 0.84 per steal play, the Warriors are ranked first in the league to ignite the basic action of modern NBA offenses. In fact, that value – 0.84 allowed points per play – is poised to be the best such mark in the NBA in the last seven seasons. Ahh, and they are also the best at defending a dribble attack.

Even when your opponents manage to get a shot from the perimeter, chances are there will be a Warrior nearby. They are hitting 3s at a higher rate than any other squad in the league, but in doing so they are not opening up the interior. In fact, they are also the tightest defense in the league in the paint, allowing just 40.5 points per game on the lane.

With Curry captaining the offense and Green captaining the defense, the Warriors are truly scary, and their numbers prove it. In the 321 minutes the pair have shared the floor, the Warriors are scoring 14.7 more points than their opponents per 100 possessions, which is ranked fourth in the league among pairs that have played at least 300 minutes together. But its success goes further.

If there is any statistic that sums up how wild the Warriors have been thus far it is this: Their net rating in the third quarter this year is over-31.7. During the third quarter this season, the Warriors’ offense is scoring 116.6 points per 100 possessions, while the defense is yielding a paltry 84.9 per 100. These two numbers are elite, but that defensive score is off the charts.

In other words, the headlines come out of the locker room after halftime and totally detonate the teams on the court – which was a staple of their championship teams, when post-halftime streaks frequently turned close games into beatings in the open and close your eyes. The Warriors led the NBA in scoring differential in the third quarter on each of their championship routes, and they are doing it again this season, by a significant margin.

The signs are there, folks, and the numbers don’t just suggest the Warriors are legit – they suggest they’re legit in a very familiar way, a way that usually sees Golden State playing deep in the month of June.

If there’s one reason to quell the excitement about this red-hot start, it’s the fact that the Warriors have had a relatively easy schedule and played more home games than almost any other team in the league. They are fair points, but they are balanced by the fact that Thompson and James Wiseman have not yet donned a uniform to see action this season. When they do, the Warriors will be even deeper and more versatile on both ends.

And while neither of them will be playing Tuesday night in Brooklyn, the match should remain fascinating – and a possible preview of the Finals.